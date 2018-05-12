BellaNaija

Your Dreams are Valid! Pastor Sam Adeyemi gets Strategic Leadership Degree from Regent University

12.05.2018

Pastor Sam Adeyemi is one of the latest graduates in town.

Today the Pastor and motivational speaker attended his graduation ceremony from Regent University with his Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL) degree.

His wife Nike Adeyemi was super proud of him and shared photos on her Instagram.

Sam Adeyemi also shared some photos with the caption:

Grateful to God for graduation today from @RegentUniversit yas Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL). Appreciation to my lovely wife, @nikeadeyemi, and children, family, friends, the faculty (Dr. Doris Gomez, Dr. Kathleen Patterson, Dr. Rob Freeborough, et al.), and Dr. Pat Robertson for great encouragement through this academic journey. Objective was reinvention. We are never too old to learn. Trusting God to serve better. #regentgrad18 #glorytoGod#strategicleadership

