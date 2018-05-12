BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Marvel Studios has donated over $1 Million to Children Charities for 10th Anniversary

12.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment


For its 10th anniversary, Marvel Studios has $1.25 million to help children impacted by serious illness, according to reports by Just Jared.

According to their reports, the charities that will benefit from the donation are the Make-A-Wish and Starlight Children’s Foundations.

Make-A-Wish will receive $800,000 to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world, and $450,000 will go to Starlight Children’s Foundation to help bring joy and comfort to children in hospitals.

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija