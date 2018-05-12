Marvel Studios has donated over $1 Million to Children Charities for 10th Anniversary



For its 10th anniversary, Marvel Studios has $1.25 million to help children impacted by serious illness, according to reports by Just Jared.

According to their reports, the charities that will benefit from the donation are the Make-A-Wish and Starlight Children’s Foundations.

Make-A-Wish will receive $800,000 to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world, and $450,000 will go to Starlight Children’s Foundation to help bring joy and comfort to children in hospitals.