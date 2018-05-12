BellaNaija

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Uber-Stylish in Sierra Leone for President’s Inauguration

12.05.2018

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in Sierra Leone to witness the inauguration of the new President, Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. She was received by an entourage led by the First Lady Fatima Jabbe-Bio, an actress herself.

Omotola was praised for her past works with both  the UN and her fight for Maternal health with Amnesty International in Sierra Leone.

Omotola expressed her gratitude to be honored for her efforts and reiterated her Love for the country and optimism in the new President’s dream  to lead Sierra Leone to where it deserves to be.

Photo Credit: Daniel Sync

5 Comments on Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Uber-Stylish in Sierra Leone for President’s Inauguration
  • PEN May 12, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Nawa for Africa:(

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • fashion police May 12, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    What is going on from bottom down(pants and shoes look ill-fitted).Not her best look at all

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Anon May 13, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Footwear of life!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Adeyeye Mrs May 13, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Omota is a fine girl. Omo sexy throughly,do more exercise to mentain your stature.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Erolyn May 13, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I love your style, Omotola the pretty woman

    Love this! 4 Reply
