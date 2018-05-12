Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Uber-Stylish in Sierra Leone for President’s Inauguration

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in Sierra Leone to witness the inauguration of the new President, Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. She was received by an entourage led by the First Lady Fatima Jabbe-Bio, an actress herself.

Omotola was praised for her past works with both the UN and her fight for Maternal health with Amnesty International in Sierra Leone.

Omotola expressed her gratitude to be honored for her efforts and reiterated her Love for the country and optimism in the new President’s dream to lead Sierra Leone to where it deserves to be.

Photo Credit: Daniel Sync