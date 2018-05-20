Beyonce is now the owner of a Church in New Orleans

American pop superstar Beyonce Knowles is now the owner of a church situated in New Orleans.
According to TMZ, the 7,500 sq stone structure situated in Big Easy was built in the early 1900s but has been out of commission for a while after some of its members passed away.
The church which is not also far from her sister Solange‘s apartment was listed at $850,000 but it is still unclear if she got a discount for it.
