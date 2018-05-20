BellaNaija

Beyonce is now the owner of a Church in New Orleans

20.05.2018

Beyonce acquires her own Church in New Orleans

American pop superstar Beyonce Knowles is now the owner of a church situated in New Orleans.

According to TMZ, the 7,500 sq stone structure situated in Big Easy was built in the early 1900s but has been out of commission for a while after some of its members passed away.

The church which is not also far from her sister Solange‘s apartment was listed at $850,000 but it is still unclear if she got a discount for it.

5 Comments on Beyonce is now the owner of a Church in New Orleans
  • Mejoke17 May 21, 2018 at 6:49 am

    Interesting

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Aanu May 21, 2018 at 8:52 am

    CHURCH…

    Illuminati tinz

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Smh May 21, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      Na so. Whatever helps you hypocrites sleep at night

      Love this! 17
  • Chizon May 21, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Now I understand Tonto…

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • HBT May 21, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    I guess more details will follow soon. Guess did she bought the church building to shoot her videos or to renovate it into a structure of her choice? She is a talented and smart woman. I trust she will remain in her lane.

    Love this! 8 Reply
