BMAs: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Ed Sheeran announced as Early Winners for Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards is just a few hours away and we already have the winners for the non-televised categories.
Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 6 awards already including Top Rap Album & Top Rap Artist. Bruno Mars is second with 5 awards while Ed Sheeran comes a close third with 4 nods. Drake also gets the nod for Top Billboard 200 Artist.
See the full list of non-televised winners below:
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons – WINNER
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2 – WINNER
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars – WINNER
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars – WINNER
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA – WINNER
Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars – WINNER
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B – WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris – WINNER
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line – WINNER
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons – WINNER
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2 – WINNER
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna – WINNER
Romeo Santos
Top Christian Artist:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe – WINNER
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – WINNER
Tamela Mann
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” – WINNER
Post Malone “Stoney”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
Top Soundtrack:
“Black Panther”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”
“The Greatest Showman”
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
“Moana” – WINNER
Top R&B Album:
Khalid “American Teen”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic” – WINNER
SZA “Ctrl”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
XXXTENTACION “17”
Top Rap Album:
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” – WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Migos “Culture”
Post Malone “Stoney”
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1” – WINNER
Brett Young “Brett Young”
Top Rock Album:
Imagine Dragons “Evolve” – WINNER
Linkin Park “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco “Death Of A Bachelor”
Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”
U2 “Songs of Experience”
Top Latin Album:
Nicky Jam “Fénix”
Christian Nodal “Me Dejé Llevar”
Ozuna “Odisea” – WINNER
Romeo Santos “Golden”
Shakira “El Dorado”
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii “AVĪCI (01)”
The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” – WINNER
Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”
Kygo “Stargazing”
ODESZA “A Moment Apart”
Top Christian Album:
Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”
Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”
Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”
Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection” – WINNER
MercyMe “Lifer”
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”
Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” – WINNER
Marvin Sapp “Close”
SONG AWARDS
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.” – WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert “XO TOUR Llif3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER
Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
Top Selling Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth “Attention”
Ed Sheeran “Shape of You” – WINNER
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” – WINNER
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons “Believer” – WINNER
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny “Mayores”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER
Maluma “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escápate Conmigo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” – WINNER
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie “Rockabye”
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”
Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”
Top Christian Song:
Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”
Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name” – WINNER
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe “Even If”
Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It” – WINNER
Travis Greene “You Waited”
Tamela Mann “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”