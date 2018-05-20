BMAs: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Ed Sheeran announced as Early Winners for Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards is just a few hours away and we already have the winners for the non-televised categories.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 6 awards already including Top Rap Album & Top Rap Artist. Bruno Mars is second with 5 awards while Ed Sheeran comes a close third with 4 nods. Drake also gets the nod for Top Billboard 200 Artist.

See the full list of non-televised winners below:

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 – WINNER

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars – WINNER

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars – WINNER

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA – WINNER

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars – WINNER

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B – WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris – WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line – WINNER

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2 – WINNER

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna – WINNER

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe – WINNER

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – WINNER

Tamela Mann

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” – WINNER

Post Malone “Stoney”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Taylor Swift “reputation”

Top Soundtrack:

“Black Panther”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

“Moana” – WINNER

Top R&B Album:

Khalid “American Teen”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic” – WINNER

SZA “Ctrl”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

XXXTENTACION “17”

Top Rap Album:

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” – WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

Migos “Culture”

Post Malone “Stoney”

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1” – WINNER

Brett Young “Brett Young”

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons “Evolve” – WINNER

Linkin Park “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco “Death Of A Bachelor”

Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”

U2 “Songs of Experience”

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam “Fénix”

Christian Nodal “Me Dejé Llevar”

Ozuna “Odisea” – WINNER

Romeo Santos “Golden”

Shakira “El Dorado”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii “AVĪCI (01)”

The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” – WINNER

Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”

Kygo “Stargazing”

ODESZA “A Moment Apart”

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”

Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”

Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”

Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection” – WINNER

MercyMe “Lifer”

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”

Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” – WINNER

Marvin Sapp “Close”

SONG AWARDS

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert “XO TOUR Llif3”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER

Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth “Attention”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You” – WINNER

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” – WINNER

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Believer” – WINNER

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny “Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER

Maluma “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escápate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” – WINNER

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie “Rockabye”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”

Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”

Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name” – WINNER

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe “Even If”

Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It” – WINNER

Travis Greene “You Waited”

Tamela Mann “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”