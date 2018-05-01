BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Blac Chyna is reportedly Pregnant for 18-Year-Old Boyfriend

01.05.2018 at By 12 Comments

Blac Chyna is reportedly pregnant with her third child.

According to reports, the 29-year-old model is pregnant for her 18-year old rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay.

Blac Chyna is already mom to 5-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga, and 17-month-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

12 Comments on Blac Chyna is reportedly Pregnant for 18-Year-Old Boyfriend
  • Lilo May 1, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Rob Kardashian….see your life in the front yard outside the arena. Another case of turning a snack into a 3 course meal?

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • Lol May 1, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Gross. I mean this is deliberate as there are so many form of contraceptives out there.

    Love this! 52 Reply
    • Olu May 1, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      Abegi…..anything worth doing is worth doing well. Do you enjoy ur candy when you eat it with the wrapper still on?? LOL

      Na joke o…

      Love this! 18
  • Akpeno May 1, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Just Messy

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Ade Coker May 1, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    *CHECK YOUR GRAMMAR*
    ”Blac Chyna is reportedly Pregnant FOR 18-Year-Old Boyfriend”
    BellaNiaja…PLEASE check your GRAMMAR. This is not local translation oh. Y’our’e pregnant WITH’ not ‘pregnant FOR’

    Love this! 39 Reply
    • Berry May 1, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      Blac Chyna ti lo yun fun ……

      Love this! 21
    • Ebere May 1, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      This is not your English class,niether is it your term paper, it’s a blog and mistakes are permitted along as you understand what they wrote (Blac Chyna, pregnant, boyfriend, 18years), that’s all that matters. Please you guys should drop this grammar issue already, it’s getting old.

      Love this! 75
    • Miss Fine May 2, 2018 at 5:29 am

      My dear even in movies they do this mistakes. Don’t know if directors are afraid to correct the actors.

      Love this! 14
    • Adenike May 2, 2018 at 9:45 am

      Actually, Blac Chyna is reportedly PREGNANT WITH a baby and PREGNANT FOR/BY HER BOYFRIEND…

      Love this! 16
    • Fizzy May 2, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      @Ebere and her “likers” #LazyNigerianYouths# Na una Buhari dey cuss. Proper grammar is never out of fashion.

      Love this! 17
  • Miss Fine May 2, 2018 at 5:30 am

    My dear even in movies they do this mistakes. Don’t know if directors are afraid to correct the actors.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Lol May 2, 2018 at 8:01 am

      Even in movies, they make these mistakes. I don’t know if the directors are afraid of correcting the actors.

      Love this! 14
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija