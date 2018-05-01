BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Sweet Spot: Davido & Girlfriend Chioma loved up at her 23rd Birthday

01.05.2018 at By 13 Comments

Davido‘s girlfriend Chioma Rowland has been having the best 23rd birthday – from getting a Porsche as a birthday gift to having a song written about her.

The couple also attended two events this weekend to celebrate Chioma’s birthday; a pre-birthday party and a birthday dinner.

At the dinner, Davido and Chioma were so loved up and cute. We can’t get enough of their love.

Check on it!

13 Comments on BN Sweet Spot: Davido & Girlfriend Chioma loved up at her 23rd Birthday
  • Lilo May 1, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Tuenti-tiri? Choi…I couldn’t bring boyfriend home when I was that age sha. I had to disguise one bf like that as my grad school course buddy back then and my dad was straight up “franking” his face all over the house. Raising kid and parenting have lax and chilled out These days.

    Love this! 66 Reply
    • Shalewa May 1, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      Same thing on my mind….was still struggling with med school at that age and any friendship with the opposite sex was wrapped around that. People achieve fast these days it seems.

      Love this! 36
    • Bella May 4, 2018 at 12:14 pm

      Talk less of getting gifted a porche! chai… i cant imagine the many times i would have been killed by dad for getting even a bracelet from a boy!!

      Love this! 17
  • Ephi May 1, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    ***The couple also attended a two of events this weekend**

    Haba, Bellanaija! Do you guys sleep type or what? You are more than this now.

    Love this! 53 Reply
    • Ebere May 1, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      Please you guys should leave this grammar issue alone. Just enjoy the article, story or whatever and let Bellanaija keep cashing her check in peace. #Who grammar help

      Love this! 34
    • Ephi May 1, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      No we won’t leave it alone because we know the high standards BN started off with. If it’s one-off, it’s understandable, but these are consistent errors day in day out. You are free to skip it, same as others are free to point it out. Not every time settle for mediocrity the naija way. Mba.

      Love this! 66
  • Oma May 1, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    In fact, @Lilo, I was thinking same thing. Things have changed for sure. In my house, I only started staying out late when I started working at 23 and only on weekdays or weekends when I had to work. Otherwise, my papa and mama no go gree at all. They didn’t let me shake body in any way. When I saw the car, I wondered how she would take it home to her house as I assume she’s living with her folks. Na koboko my papa go take pursue me …lol. If I can’t wear it like a dress, simple jewelry or perfume, my folks will sure notice. Times have sure changed.

    Love this! 68 Reply
    • Ada May 1, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      As in ehhhhh….when I was in uni 2004..my bf got me a car…fear no gree me even collect am…like from where to where…??….I was away from home ohhhh…children no dey fear face again ohhh

      Love this! 26
  • Dejavu May 1, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    This seems like a dejavu pic with Sophia when he unveiled her. Same guestures and smiles. Wish them the best sha

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Comment May 1, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Gone are the days when there was fear of parents or parents friend catching you in a relationship where a man is financing you…but it’s because we don’t trust Davido and his messy situation.
    23 is a semi grown woman. It’s very ok to date because one must test the waters and settle down wisely at a decent age before stigma and pressure sets in.
    I wonder if he has met her parents. They will be ok whatever happens. No be today.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Billionaire in grace May 1, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    One thing in my mind…. I hope she will finish her studies and Davido is not a distraction for her

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • nnenne May 2, 2018 at 3:23 am

    Times did not changed at all. It all depend on the household!
    To each their own.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija