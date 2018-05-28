President Buhari to address the Nation on Tuesday for 2018 Democracy Day

BellaNaija

President Buhari to address the Nation on Tuesday Democracy Day | BellaNaijaPresident Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation as part of the activities to commemorate the 2018 Democracy Day on Tuesday, May 29.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the announcement in a statement.

The statement read:

PRESIDENT BUHARI BROADCASTS TO THE NATION MAY 29, 2018

As part of activities to commemorate the 2018 Democracy Day celebrations, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7 am.

Television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
May 28, 2018.

Photo Credit: buharisallau

