Canada working to stop flow of Illegal Migrants from Nigeria

08.05.2018

Canada’s immigration minister Ahmed Hussen is set to visit Nigeria in a bid to stop the flow of illegal migrants from the country, Punch reports.

According to Punch, about 2500 migrants made their way into Canada in April, most of them Nigerians.

The country has reportedly already reached out to the US to tighten its visa requirements from travellers from Nigeria, as most make their way from New York through a forest trail into Quebec.

An average of 70-80 migrants have reportedly been making the trip daily, and nearly 21,000 border jumpers were intercepted by federal police in 2017.

5 Comments on Canada working to stop flow of Illegal Migrants from Nigeria
  • Tony May 8, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Nigeria…… Chaiiii as if legal migrant influx to Canada isn’t skyrocketing now forest travellers.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane May 8, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Of course. Could the visa requirement to the US be any tighter though? Nigerians spoiling market for Nigerians since 19 gbiridim. I’m not surprised, with every article on immigration on the internet and social media being about how to migrate to Canada. I’m sure they’ve been reading and are probably alarmed,lol.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Nina May 8, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    This is just a very very stupid idea. Didn’t they think that the fact the US gave them a visa in the first place creates open doors for them to obtain Canadian visa the right way.?? Why must they sneak into Canada with a valid US visa? Nigerians always want a quick fix and sneaky ways to get things done. Always burning bridges for the rest of us.

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • miss_nk May 11, 2018 at 9:26 am

      my cousin was boasting to me that one of our aunties was going to invite her to America and she’ll cross the border to Canada and if caught, claim asylum. I explained to her how ridiculous and dangerous that was and now I’m the bad belle who doesn’t want her to go abroad

      Love this! 0
  • 9ja May 9, 2018 at 1:43 am

    I don’t blame them one bit!

    Love this! 2 Reply
