Lagos Woman Confesses to Stabbing Husband to Death – Police

The Lagos state police command has revealed that Udeme Odibi, 47, the woman alleged to have killed her husband Otike Odibi, has confessed to the crime.
According to Punch, the state’s police commissioner Edgal Imohimi made this known on Monday while giving updates on the crime. Imohimi said:
On the day of the incident, the suspect sent a WhatsApp message to her sister-in-law complaining about her husband and asking her to pray for them. She equally asked God to forgive her.
The suspect, Udeme Odibi, in her statement, confessed to the commission of the alleged crime and called her mother on the telephone that she had killed her husband. The suspect had hit her husband with a frying pan on his head before stabbing him with a knife.
The autopsy on the deceased is currently being carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, by a team of pathologists, while the forensic analysis result is being compiled and will be made public later.
Imohimi said that the killing is suspected to be premeditated.
**
As we take special care of our physical health, we should also remember that our mental health is equally important. You can contact Mentally Aware Nigeria if you need a listening ear as well as professional help.
Website: www.mentallyaware.org
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +2348060101157
Similarly, domestic violence is a common enemy in our society and we must join hands to fight it. You can contact the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) on their website (www.dsvrtlagos.com) to report any case of domestic violence.
Phone Numbers: 112 , 08056268573 , 07080601080 , 08085754226 , 07032165181, 08137960048.
You can also contact Project Alert on Violence Against Women via:
Website: www.projectalertnig.org
Phone Number: 234-1-8209387; 08052004698; 08180091072
Email: [email protected]
Photo Credit: Dreamstime
You patriarchal women have started killing your patriarchal men, right? This is what you get when you carry marriage on your head like government work. Another person that sees ‘Wife’ as an achievement. 13 year olds are wives in our country Nigeria, so what exactly is the achievement in that? What exactly is ‘shacking’ you? Your existence and human agency should never ever be dependent on what your husband does or what he doesn’t do. You have a choice to stay or leave the marriage. Divorce is an option.
Engoz dont insult our intelligence please. This is not as a result of any “patriarchal men or women”
This is just an act of evil and wickedness.
In the west where so called patriarchy is almost non-existent, dont spouses kill themselves there? Or you dont watch the ID channel to see how a husband and wives kill themselves for lust and money?
There’s evil everywhere abeg. It’s quite silly to blame this in “patriarchy”
Lol, I knew someone will react. It was a test. I would hope that you would be quick to provide this well balanced argument when idiots go on an anti-feminist rant as the cause of their own women o living under a patriarchal society finally having the guts to kill them back, lmao.
As much as mental health is important, I cannot excuse the idolatrous relationship Nigerian women have with marriage as a prime cause of this murder.
This Engoz sef. U said rubbish the first time then @Tina called you out, u now went to Hide under it was a ‘test’ then still managed to say rubbish again 😂🙈 test indeed.
She called it a test! I’m dead! Tester of life!😂😂
You got called out on your baloney and called it a test. Lol funny humans.
That confession was probably made under duress. After beating and torturing her. That’s how they will get to court and start trial within trial. Isn’t it better you just arraign the person and take it from there without these unnecessary confessions? Its not like the court will convict based on confession alone.
Says the ugly Mrs…… Shame on you for that bile you just vomited 🤮
Evil 😈 sympathisers.
@Liliki, sorry to disappoint you but I am very, very far from ugly. I spoke as a lawyer because I know how these cases can drag on and on. Its a pity you’re not one,you would have understood my comment. You could easily have asked me to explain but you chose to insult yourself. Enjoy the mud in which you have chosen to roll in,I won’t be joining you.
Mrs chidukane, NO it was not made under any duress! The woman was reportedly in the process of committing suicide when the neighbors stopped her and called the cops, who took her away bleeding. Of course, it is always curious when some folks can completely kill others (and in this case reportedly cut off dude’s JOHNSON and put it in his right hand) . BTW, people who knew her at Uni in the UK apparently always thought she was a bit off.
we must be riding the same brainwaves.. that was my first thought as well. I hoped that confession wasn’t gotten under duress; then i felt sorry for the family cos it just a shit show all around for someone to take another person’s life, and the dead man; and finally i was impressed with the information about mental health; we don’t know the circumstances surrounding the murder and i think it is even wrong for the police to conjecture that it was premeditated or not in the absence of more facts etc.
Also, Engoz has a point- most women who murder in these circumstances do not do it for patriarchal related reasons. (to break down, patriarchal means: a system or society governed by men) Men kill women for the most ridiculous reason- the most recent killer to go on a spree in America did it because “women were not having sex with him”.. men have killed women for not cooking and any other ridiculous things you can think of. To that extent, Engoz does have a point. That is not to say, some women are not also absolute shit shows that have bought into the sexist ideas of the patriarchy (ie… it is a man’s world, and men are on top and do whatever they want.. so that whenever they reach any pinnacle of personal success, they act like every man they have experienced in their lives behave.. )
point is, this is a shit show all around, we don’t know if she did have mental health issues or not as the facts are far from conclusive here (as far as i know anyway) and we do have cause to be concerned as to how the Nigerian police gets their “confession”; they are not known to be the best protectors of human rights.
Good to see due process taking place.
Just imagine that last year, this lady could have been reading the sanda’s case in horror, not knowing she will snap. I truly want to know the motivation behind this act. It even seems a bit similar to sanda in that it involves property which the family of the accused, maryam, owns outright so she got mad that trophy husband was forming house owner, driving her car, chasing babes still sleeping around coupled with post natal depression. Even if that is the case it should never end in murder
Back to this one: All this story about infidelity doesnt cut it particularly for a woman of her age and experience older women are largely more realistic about ‘cheating. (Mrs Clinton and Mrs Trump)Then the ‘will’ thing too doesn’t quite make sense. Ok she has spent valuable resources, maybe her life earnings getting a property with hubby? or was it in husbys name? if yes, will an experienced lawyer agree to that knowing its implication? Then possibly found out that the victim willed it to someone else….so she is so upset and enraged to that point that she stabbed him to death therefore facilitating abi fast-tracking the deceased wishes in the will to be carried out upon his death? like she killed him, he is dead and the ‘will’ will (no pun intended)still be carried out. Wo I dont understand. Something doesn’t add up.
(Its like a scene out of desperate housewives, side eye Bree)
More seriously I believe there is something to learn from this and the maryam sanda case
Please I am aware each persons pressure points differ, what makes a person snap is best known to that person. That said one can safely advice People who: A. have very short tempers and lash out at both major or minor perceived actions
or B: are usually introverted, quiet people who within them know they CANNOT let go of perceived major or minor slights
should seriously start seeking therapy, Talk to somebody o. You can even write to any blog just to let off steam, step back, take in the full picture and make fearless changes, Damn the ‘society’!!, we are not living your life for you and will certainly not provide and protect you when the chips are down, so damn society and make that change!
Ladies and Gentlemen, yes we know Its crazy surviving in Nigeria, the hardship! the bitterness!, the sheer desperation!, ppl breaking contracts left right and centre! no loyalty! The tongue so quick to abuse, Disrespesct and disregard! The anger!
But No matter what you are going through coldblooded murder is not a solution
with bn’s actions latelyI will be surprised if this get posted
Empath, except I do not think that this lady “snapped”. According to reports, she had a ticket to travel to Atlanta about a week before this event but inexplicably postponed her trip. Cannot tell what goes through people’s mind (sounds to my unprofessional eye as someone with mental health issues), but this appears more like a planned murder-suicide.
she killed him ..but i will like to know why???…A knife crime is usually very personal …… ..i really will like to know what went down ..so sad
@omomo, the fact that she reportedly cut off his Richard and placed it in his dead right arm is succinct commentary.
Dear John,
As much as other commenters tend to berate your views on this blog, I see your point and to some extent I think I understand where you are coming from.
Yes, you are right. Some feminist views have done women, and society as a whole, some disservice.
I am a 41 year old woman who has never been married. I am also child free. I support feminism to the point that it allows women to have the same access as men to education, healthcare, voting, etc., but that is where my feminism stops.
Men and women are different. We have been designed to play different roles in society. We think and approach issues differently.
The roles that men and women play in society have over time become somewhat muddled. In the process, expectations for men and women have changed and both men and women have had to adjust themselves accordingly to new realities. These adjustments often create problems.
From your comment, you seem to see women primarily from the perspective of their sexual roles and the sexual pleasure that they can provide to a man. This appears to be why you would refer to a woman as a “44 year old outdated newspaper”. You then go on the talk about a woman’s “frustrated spinster ‘hood’” and are encouraging men to marry younger women.
While it is understandable to expect that a man would, in general, prefer a younger woman with less “baggage” to an older woman, I would like to encourage you to consider viewing women as valuable beyond their sexual functions or the roles they can play in providing sexual pleasure to a man.
Women, like men, have significant contributions they can make to society that extend way beyond their sexual functions.
Look at it this way, an average woman will live for let’s say 60 – 70 years on average, many live to be much older. A woman’s prime years, in terms of sexual attractiveness, are usually between the ages of say 18 – 35. That means that the average woman will be at her best in terms of being sexually appealing to a man for a duration of say between 15 to 20 years of her existence. If her primary role in society is to provide sexual pleasure, what is she then supposed to do with the other 40 to 50+ years of her life?
As an individual, have women of various ages not played positive roles (that are not sexual) in your life that have contributed to making you the person that you are today?
What I am trying to say is that you often make some valid points in your comments about women and feminism. But your comments seem to have undertones of anger towards women and an excessive tendency to focus on a woman’s sexual function. You seem to see yourself, and other men, as designated to punish women for their feminist views. In the process, are you not also punishing yourself?
Feminism does not exist in a vacuum. As flawed as it may seem, it arose to address perceived injustices and imbalances in society. Therefore, anger at women that you perceive as having feminist ideas is not the answer. Like you and everyone else, such women, even when they make mistakes, are only trying to make the best of the situations that they find themselves in.
People who knew Udeme from her university days at Cardiff apparently thought her a bit of an oddball and thus not completely surprised.
There should be a why to these act….. why did she do it?