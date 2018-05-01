It’s Time to get your Confidence On! Join the Career Masterclass Initiative on Saturday, May 26th

Confidence is one of the critical factors in attaining career success. However, it is easy to naturally underplay our strengths and skills at work, at the risk of not wanting to be seen as self-promoting or aggressive. How do you find the balance?

Join us on this highly engaging topic as we learn;

Why self-assurance and self-esteem really matters;

Easy confidence boosting tips for everyday situations ;

How to become ‘confidence’ conscious until it becomes second nature.

This promises to be a fun, informative session, which will take you further in your journey to the top.

Date: Saturday, May 26th, 2018

Time: 9.30 a.m.

Venue: The Avenue Suites, 1390 Tiamiyu Savage Street – Victoria Island, Lagos

Fee: N20, 000: Breakfast, Lunch, Conference Material and Professional Photo Headshot. (Please note that spaces are limited)

Account Name: Ocon Comms Ltd

Bank Name: Diamond Bank

Bank No: 0072037734

Send an email [email protected] or call us on 09024047812 to confirm payment for the event, make bookings and other enquiries.

The Career Masterclass initiative founded in 2014 was born out of an overwhelming passion and desire to see women attain greater heights in their careers in the United Kingdom. At Career Masterclass, we believe that knowledge is power and our mission is to empower every woman by providing her with the practical tools she needs to attain great heights in her career.

We also host complimentary webinars where we share insights and solutions to specific career issues with our audience. Attendance to our webinars is open to male and female participants.

The Nigerian, Lagos chapter was formed in 2016 as a Not-for-Profit Organisation and hopes to achieve its objectives by running a series of live masterclasses where we have open and honest conversations about real challenges that women face on their career journey. At these events, we also advise our female attendees, key concepts that they can apply in their respective careers to achieve tangible results

You can find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content