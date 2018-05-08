The Chef Chi show is Coming Soon! Davido’s Girlfriend Chioma inks New Deal

Music star Davido has just announced his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland who is a chef has just signed a cooking show deal with Dunes Center, Abuja.
Davido shared photos from the signing, with the caption:
Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”
First endorsement and cooking show
Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi
For Sponsorship
[email protected]
#Millionairechefchi
#FutureAssured
#thechefchishow
Cc:@ubifranklintriplemg
See photos:
Maybe it TASTE BETTER Than it LOOKS IN PHOTOS, cos I’ve seen plenty struggles on her food photos.
It has to taste better
🤭😋🙏🏾
You just said my mind cos I’ve checked the food pics and yet to find anything spectacular
Chai!!
Lol at “struggles on her food”
Women una get bad mouth sha
Anyway, The day women will realise that it is their fellow women that is the real and main problem not men.
That day, 50% of their confussion will be solved in an instance.
Anyway,Congrats to Chef chioma
@ John, preach abeg.
Obirin l’ota obirin.
For some, the natural competitive nature turns to anger, jealousy and/or hate. We see it here all the time.
God help us all.
You got that right!
Curiousity killed the cat…..so there I found myself on her Insta. Lo and behold there sat different formations of indomie sitting on a bed of this and that. 🙈🤔😩
I can’t stand Nigerians Buahahahahha
@john, thank you! See as the sharp claws came out immediately… lmao
A good man pulls up his woman as well. Good to see this move by DavidO. No hating please acknowledge what is good always.
Davido looks so cute dressed up properly.
” I give my baby assurance, lifetime insurance” to think i am listening to the song atm. Congrats chefchi.
Awesome! Congrats Assurance aka Chioma. Thumbs up to Davido for being a supportive boyfriend. Use this opportunity to the max chef chi, start building your future now before David disappears o! (I hope not)
Love him or loathe him, he is adding to his woman.
Ubi has his fingers on a lot of ventures. Looks to me like some smart business man.
Nice to see young love…and David been a man that adds value.
This brings a smile to my face. Whether it works or not he did his best. The more people in love realize that giving all that you can within your power isn’t stupidity but love and I am not saying doing these things for just the opposite sex alone but all. We probably will have better relationships. Too many books, views and school of thought have confused the simple concept of love. Now u hear, never be a doormat, think like a man, be a bi***ch cause apparently men love bi***ches, if we keep going by the books, when do we have time to be ourselves? I think experiencing love at least once in your life I mean true love is a gift that the world has taken away from most. However, if you find love I mean real love forget social status and what not and hold on to it.
Pls, give mamamia a cold drink. Your comment was everything. Love the way you want….. There really is no formula in life, not only for man- woman but all relationships. 🤗
But if he did it for her, what is he signing? Is he a debt guarantor? I don’t recollect needing these for these types of deals. If you do something for someone try not to have say. Let them run and fly with it.🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️
Cheers to not just giving fish but also teaching how to fish.
I think she should get a manager though, cos I see a lot more coming her way!
But why is he also signing to tho and saying we signed. Is he getting it for her or for both of them. Is her name on everything. No hear later now say no b she get am o
He gave her the name and fame. He shouldn’t give signature too? Stop thinking selfish
I wonder what people would say if Linda does half of this for her boyfriend/fiancee
I wonder what people would say if Linda does half of this for her boyfriend/fiance..
Lol..true but not now..it is all about timing.
Let’s keep on fattening this assurance relationship.
This will go along way into what is about to happen in any Nigerian male psychology.
Doing for each other is not the issue. But if you tell folks you’re doing for me but it’s actually your name on it then someone is lying. Like Madea said, always look at the deed
I saw part of Chef chi’s food and for real they don’t look inviting. But it’s not her fault but it’s an Igbo thing, igbos generally are good with only native soups but not with stew, party food or continental dishes. Not trying to throw shades here just stating the obvious, she should learn from Yoruba folks if she wants to go far.
Very foolish comment. Which obvious are you stating? And you went where and where? Or is the pepper you eat blocking your taste buds? Yes her food doesn’t have the best presentation because her photography isn’t top notch and she hasn’t perfected plating but it doesn’t mean it isn’t delicious. Your Yoruba brother who has eaten all over the world and has cooks at home says it is good for him. Jealous person.
This subjective view of yours as fact is erroneous on so many levels.
What a generalisation of a while tribe!
If John comes now and starting insulting yoruba women with perfection.
You will be the first to start screaming and shouting to BN to ban him.
Mrs chidukane wrote: “Your Yoruba brother who has eaten all over the world and has cooks at home says it is good for him. Jealous person.” GBOSAI!!!
This is real slapping back the GIFT at its giver! LMAO!!
Lmao….stfu..take several seats abeg…
Congratulations Chioma
Nigeria: the country were people with incredible talent, intelligence, creativity, and intellect are sidelined and disregarded while gross mediocrity is celebrated.
I shake my head in pity for this country.
No shade to this lady but I have checked out her instagram page and those dishes or style of cooking is nothing close to professional or worthy of a cooking show. But what do I know? Na 9ja, where money and fame speaks faster than speed.
@real dee, always interesting how losers somehow manage to be supposedly be the ones “with incredible talent, intelligence, creativity, and intellect” but apparently do not have enough of same to make a success of themselves – perhaps because real-life success requires more than that. Personally, I would take a passionate hard-working go-getter with limited intellect and talent over someone with supposed talent and intellect who sits on her fat backside with no clue how to get out the door, seek and grab opportunities. The former will most likely end up hiring the latter to work for them.
She will improve. She can always do a course and brush up on her skills.
Trust me even Nigella Lawson/Jamie oliver were not built in a day. She’s just 23 the more she practices, the more exposure. She will grow.
Congrats @ChefChi!!!
Nice one O.B.O!!!
I will like to be part of shoot of the cooking show. I am a professional TV camera operator with over 10years experience.
Are you her manager?I see you are are also signing,just curious.