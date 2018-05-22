Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie speaks at Amherst College’s 197th Commencement & receives Honorary Degree

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was the honorary speaker at Amherst College’s 197th commencement exercise over the weekend in Massachusetts and she also received an honorary degree from the college.
For her address, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie spoke “Writing Fiction and Performing Citizenship” at their Johnson Chapel.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie received her degree alongside political scientist Danielle S. Allen, SPL Center co-founder Morris Dees, environmental security advocate Sherri Wasserman Goodman, art historian Kellie Jones and health advocate Philip J. Landrigan.
In her talk today, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie said that “in writing fiction, I am free to be radically truthful, not with facts, but with deeper emotional truths.”
This woman is marketing herself so well. Once her next book comes out it will surely outsell the others. So many new audiences. See the way she is claiming Honorary Degrees and Awards left right centre.
That’s what i tell people. Not always about what you study but confidence, smartness and a bit of luck or fate. She would have been an average medical doctor – bland, cliche and boring. But as a writer, writer oh, she stands out. She knows how to start interesting conversations.
I’m impressed. I’m empowered.
Onward and forward, Adichie. Gaba n’iru maka anyi kwu gi n’azu, nne.
She’s so pretty and always looks so nice. Love the fact that she wears African.
Chimamanda…. dazall.
She’s clean, like cleannnn from head to toe.