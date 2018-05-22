It’s about to go down! Tonto Dikeh reveals Details of Birthday Retreat & Giveaway

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh will be turning a year older on the 9th of June, and to celebrate her birthday the actress has revealed she’ll be giving away 40 items to her fans and also be having a birthday retreat.
Among the things Tonto will be giving away include:
- A landed property,
- 3 iPhones
- 3 iPads
- 10 Techno phones
- An all expense paid candle light dinner for four couples
- An all expense paid weekend get away for a single mother and her child in a 5 star hotel
- 5 King Tonto packages from Pelsinternational skincare products
- 3 exotic packages from Dabota cosmetic products
- 10 exotic bespoke perfumes from Sapphirescents.
The actress shared the news on her Instagram page as she shared new photos of herself.
See photos below:
