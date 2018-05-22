It’s about to go down! Tonto Dikeh reveals Details of Birthday Retreat & Giveaway

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh will be turning a year older on the 9th of June, and to celebrate her birthday the actress has revealed she’ll be giving away 40 items to her fans and also be having a birthday retreat.

Among the things Tonto will be giving away include:

A landed property,

3 iPhones

3 iPads

10 Techno phones

An all expense paid candle light dinner for four couples

An all expense paid weekend get away for a single mother and her child in a 5 star hotel

5 King Tonto packages from Pelsinternational skincare products

3 exotic packages from Dabota cosmetic products

10 exotic bespoke perfumes from Sapphirescents.

The actress shared the news on her Instagram page as she shared new photos of herself.

See photos below: