It's about to go down! Tonto Dikeh reveals Details of Birthday Retreat & Giveaway

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh will be turning a year older on the 9th of June, and to celebrate her birthday the actress has revealed she’ll be giving away 40 items to her fans and also be having a birthday retreat.

Among the things Tonto will be giving away include:

  • A landed property,
  • 3 iPhones
  • 3 iPads
  • 10 Techno phones
  • An all expense paid candle light dinner for four couples
  • An all expense paid weekend get away for a single mother and her child in a 5 star hotel
  • 5 King Tonto packages from Pelsinternational skincare products
  • 3 exotic packages from Dabota cosmetic products
  • 10 exotic bespoke perfumes from Sapphirescents.

The actress shared the news on her Instagram page as she shared new photos of herself.

See photos below:

3 Comments on It’s about to go down! Tonto Dikeh reveals Details of Birthday Retreat & Giveaway
  • Solange May 23, 2018 at 12:18 am

    I won’t be accepting things from Juju priestesses. In this economy? Where did she get the money? I no wan fly o

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Cathy May 23, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    I need the skin care products all way to Florida love u always

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ozi May 23, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    How do I go about getting any of these presents?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

