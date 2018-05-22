Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan attend First Royal Event as a Married Couple

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first engagement today as a married couple in the Buckingham Palace.

The event which was a garden party, held six months ahead of Prince Charles‘ actual 70th birthday in November, and celebrated the future king’s patronages and military affiliations.

And to mark the one year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, emergency service workers who were on the scene on the night of the attack also attended. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were joined by more than 6,000 people from the charities he supports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who were married at Windsor Castle on Saturday both looked radiant. The Duchess wore a dress by Goat and a hat by Irish milliner Philip Treacy to the party.

The palace had confirmed in a briefing earlier this month that Harry and Meghan would not jet off for a romantic honeymoon right after their nuptials.

According to BBC, Harry gave a short speech about his father in which he said that the prince’s enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious:

It has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference,” he said. Pa, while I know that you’ve asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don’t listen to you – much like when I was younger – and instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool