Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan attend First Royal Event as a Married Couple

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first engagement today as a married couple in the Buckingham Palace.
The event which was a garden party, held six months ahead of Prince Charles‘ actual 70th birthday in November, and celebrated the future king’s patronages and military affiliations.
And to mark the one year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, emergency service workers who were on the scene on the night of the attack also attended. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were joined by more than 6,000 people from the charities he supports.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who were married at Windsor Castle on Saturday both looked radiant. The Duchess wore a dress by Goat and a hat by Irish milliner Philip Treacy to the party.
The palace had confirmed in a briefing earlier this month that Harry and Meghan would not jet off for a romantic honeymoon right after their nuptials.
According to BBC, Harry gave a short speech about his father in which he said that the prince’s enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious:
It has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference,” he said.
Pa, while I know that you’ve asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don’t listen to you – much like when I was younger – and instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool
Nice
Diana. Where art thou. You were the scape goat. I learnt life’s thoughtful lessons from this story o. Hmmm. Women stay focused on God and what matters o. If you die, people will move on. Congrats Meghan and Harry.
Men also stay focused on God. Avoid heavy drinking,partying and side chicks.People will move on when you die.
Anne, I’m with you on this o. Diana is the loser in all these. Chai, just look at Camilla and Charles winning. And we say there is karma? See how Diana missed these beautiful happenings in her sons’ lives.. if only she stayed alive Charles, Camilla and the entire BRF will still be feeling the heat, but now they have rebuilt their image like they never cost Diana her life. Sometimes, I wonder how her sons put up with her.. I mean they even attend her wedding to their father. Why???
Safe to say Meghan Markle is my new ultimate style crush, getting to icon status after my Basma K. Hehe.
Thank you Mrs Chidukane, men shouldn’t be left out, if you die, your woman will move on
Which women move on? The woman that is expected not to remarry bcos of her children. The woman that is not expected to marry else her in-laws will take away all her husband owns and leave her suffering with her children. The woman who men don’t want to marry bcos they don’t want her baggage of children, but want her as a mistress for their insatiable sex urge. Oh please! Don’t pretend you don’t know it is a man’s world.
@diamond,don’t sell yourself short. My late aunt had two kids when her husband died. Men were coming left right and center to marry her. Responsible men who had never married. This was in the late 70s. Women remarry all the time. Most don’t because they don’t want to.
I don’t believe Diana was a scape goat she paved the way for Kate and Meghan to be members of the royal family and brought the public closer to a royal family which was seen as reclusive.
And where is the Diana that made these possible? She having to die for all the new possibilities makes her the sacrificial lamb and the scape goat.
@Diamond the prophet of doom and gloom! Biko calm down! Ready with a negative retort for every comment 😅😅
California brawler, tell me to calm down, but don’t call me names. I was talking the obvious about the Charles&Camilla, I didn’t doom&gloom Harry and Meghan’s marriage. Thank you
i love their love story….diana wasnt a scape goat ok! is just fortunate that charles was blind to see d true love diana have for him but is ok. we all hav learnt one or two things from their stories. God bless duke and duchess of England
@Unicorn, you hit the nail squarely on the head.Her death made it possible for both William and Harry to marry the women they truly loved. And not the arrangee, they would have been subjected to
Absolutely correct and a lot of the Royal family drama stems from their arrangee marriage issues. When you look through all the marriages of Queen Elizabeth’s 4 children…. I’m sure she just thanks God that at least one child (Edward) has managed to stay married without any divorce scandal.
The best irony of it all is, she wouldn’t have ended up as Queen today if her Uncle Edward had also yielded to an arrangee marriage situation, instead of abdicating his throne to follow his heart. Such sweet irony….. but the monarchy has changed a lot since then and will have to keep evolving, by the look of things.
Meghan looks gorgeous and happy.
abeg lets cut the crap. Diana was no saint and she was not forced to marry Charles. he dated her sister and she lived with her sis and bil in Buckingham at a time. Charles and Camilla were common knowledge. am sure she hoped the queen would abdicate after Charles finally married as was speculated so she could be queen. but then she would have still been a queen consort not monarch. marry Charles was Diane’s way of having one up over her family members for years of humiliation for her perceived inadequacy. she however did not have the emotional strength for leadership. uneasy the head that wears the crown. uneasier the heart that marries the crown
@Mrs Chidukane is savage for that reply. Lilo likes Mrs Chidukane’s reasoning 😂
I still struggle to believe she gave up ripped jeans and her ‘i can do whatever the fvck i want life’ just to wear hat and wave to the public!!!
Gosh… what’s the appeal in that life, bikonu???
I mean, she could have gotten a ‘Harry’ (good looking and successful bloke) without sacrificing her freedom na?
I don’t know why I don’t trust Meghan’s intentions. We shall see