Cool FM’s Do2dtun stopped by SARS because of His Hair

In what has become a frequent occurrence – officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) harassing random citizens – Do2dtun is now the most recent to share his story.

Writing on his Twitter, he said they blocked his car in Ikota in Lagos, stopping him because of his tinted hair.

His ID card saved him, he shared, and one of the officers also recognised him. He wrote:

SARS kuku catch me finally cos of my hair. My ID card saved me. It was so funny. They were so convinced they’ve caught a yahoo boy. 6 fully armed men but one was so aware. He said “Do2dtun abi” I replied “Yes”.. he said “Dey go. I sabi you” … *breathe in and out* I am like when do you become your hair? It was so funny. They blocked my car at Ikota but it made even more sense that they actually can pick you for the littlest things. God save us

SARS kuku catch me finally cos of my hair. My ID card saved me. It was so funny. They were so convinced they’ve caught a yahoo boy. 6 fully armed men but one was so aware. He said “Do2dtun abi” I replied “Yes”.. he said “Dey go. I sabi you” … *breathe in and out* — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) May 22, 2018

I am like when do you become your hair? It was so funny. They blocked my car at Ikota but it made even more sense that they actually can pick you for the littlest things. God save us — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) May 22, 2018