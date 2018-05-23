BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Cool FM’s Do2dtun stopped by SARS because of His Hair

23.05.2018 at By 4 Comments

Cool FM's Do2dtun stopped by SARS because of his Hair | BellaNaija

Do2dtun

In what has become a frequent occurrence – officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) harassing random citizens – Do2dtun is now the most recent to share his story.

Writing on his Twitter, he said they blocked his car in Ikota in Lagos, stopping him because of his tinted hair.

His ID card saved him, he shared, and one of the officers also recognised him. He wrote:

SARS kuku catch me finally cos of my hair. My ID card saved me. It was so funny. They were so convinced they’ve caught a yahoo boy. 6 fully armed men but one was so aware. He said “Do2dtun abi” I replied “Yes”.. he said “Dey go. I sabi you” … *breathe in and out*

I am like when do you become your hair? It was so funny. They blocked my car at Ikota but it made even more sense that they actually can pick you for the littlest things. God save us

4 Comments on Cool FM’s Do2dtun stopped by SARS because of His Hair
  • Ec May 23, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Hungry officials

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • nawa May 23, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Hmm
    This your hair sha
    E get as e be o

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • 9ja May 24, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      @nawa, I know it’s not a laughing matter but seriously that hair crime is a crime in of itself…

      Love this! 1
  • Pat May 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Good thing the harrassement stopped and didn’t proceed to the unforseen. On another note that hair is horrid.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija