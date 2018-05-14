“During our time, we did not know anything like corruption” – Yakubu Gowon

Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon has said there was no corruption when he was in power, The Cable reports.

Gowon said this while speaking at the 8th Commonwealth regional conference for heads of anti-corruption agencies in Africa on Monday.

Some of his ministers were accused of corruption, he said, but it was not allowed to “go into the public service.” He said:

During our time, we did not know anything like corruption. Some of my ministers were accused of corruption but we did not allow it go into the public service. After I left office, apart from my salary, it was the staff that worked with me that contributed their estacode so that I have something to live on. During our time, we did not know that thing. We were afraid of being exposed. It is sad to read reports that all former heads of state are thieves. I will like to ask you (heads of anti-corruption agencies) to find a way of making those in leadership not to be tempted – let them be honest.