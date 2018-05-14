Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was Fab & Glam in Sierra Leone for the Presidential Inauguration

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, over the weekend attended the presidential inauguration of President Julius Maada-Bio and true to herself, she showed up and showed out!
For the inauguration, the actress wore an orange suit by Nigerian designer Nonnistics Fashion.
After the Inauguration, the actress attended the inaugural reception and 54th Birthday of the newly elected President clad in a blue, black and white Iconic Invanity dress.
See photos:
Inauguration:
Inaugural reception
The figure on this woman though Kai. The blue and white dress is stunning. Stick with Iconic chick she knows how to dress your form .
what da heck are you on about? The suit is poorly tailored whilst the blue dress was made out of a very low quality fabric and not properly pressed.
Pls,have another look and if you don`t get what I`m on about then I will give up.
Next, time leave this to people who know.
You actually dress in a nice dress, and you actually had a choice dress madeof what you really want to put on ur body.
What exactly is her relationship with the president of Sierra Leone?!
It is possible she may know his wife who has been in some movies.
ALL HER OUTFITS LOOK HORRIBLE ON HER… MY GOD.. MAYBE SHE HAS GAINED TOO MUCH WEIGHT.. BUT TRULY SHE COULD HAVE DONE BETTER
She looks gorgeous.