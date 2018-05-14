Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was Fab & Glam in Sierra Leone for the Presidential Inauguration

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, over the weekend attended the presidential inauguration of President Julius Maada-Bio and true to herself, she showed up and showed out!

For the inauguration, the actress wore an orange suit by Nigerian designer Nonnistics Fashion.

After the Inauguration, the actress attended the inaugural reception and 54th Birthday of the newly elected President clad in a blue, black and white Iconic Invanity dress.

See photos:

Inauguration:

Inaugural reception

Photo Credit: Daniel Sync/ Sync MEDIA HOUSE