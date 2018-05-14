BellaNaija

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was Fab & Glam in Sierra Leone for the Presidential Inauguration

14.05.2018

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, over the weekend attended the presidential inauguration of  President Julius Maada-Bio and true to herself, she showed up and showed out!

For the inauguration, the actress wore an orange suit by Nigerian designer Nonnistics Fashion.

After the Inauguration, the actress attended the inaugural reception and 54th Birthday of the newly elected President clad in a blue, black and white Iconic Invanity dress.

See photos:

Inauguration:

Inaugural reception 

Photo Credit: Daniel Sync/ Sync MEDIA HOUSE
7 Comments on Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was Fab & Glam in Sierra Leone for the Presidential Inauguration
  • Amaa May 14, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    The figure on this woman though Kai. The blue and white dress is stunning. Stick with Iconic chick she knows how to dress your form .

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • godwin May 14, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      what da heck are you on about? The suit is poorly tailored whilst the blue dress was made out of a very low quality fabric and not properly pressed.
      Pls,have another look and if you don`t get what I`m on about then I will give up.
      Next, time leave this to people who know.

      Love this! 24
  • Mhomga solomon May 14, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    You actually dress in a nice dress, and you actually had a choice dress madeof what you really want to put on ur body.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Elle May 14, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    What exactly is her relationship with the president of Sierra Leone?!

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • Aare farmland May 16, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      It is possible she may know his wife who has been in some movies.

      Love this! 0
  • Temi Tope May 15, 2018 at 4:17 am

    ALL HER OUTFITS LOOK HORRIBLE ON HER… MY GOD.. MAYBE SHE HAS GAINED TOO MUCH WEIGHT.. BUT TRULY SHE COULD HAVE DONE BETTER

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Queen May 15, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    She looks gorgeous.

    Love this! 2 Reply
