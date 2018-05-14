Davido performs in Sierra Leone at Presidential Inauguration

Over the weekend, the country of Sierra Leone witnessed the inauguration ceremony of its new President Julius Maada Bio.
Nigerian superstar singer Davido was present at the venue as he was invited to thrill the new President and guests at the inauguration with a performance of his hit songs.
He wrote on his Instagram page:
Congratulations Your Excellency President Julius Maada Bio , The New President of The beautiful Country of Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 ❤️ . I also want to say a big Thank you to the First Lady of Sierra Leone Her Excellency Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio for the invite to Grace this wonderful Event . Also present was the Newly Elected President of Liberia 🇱🇷 His Excellency President George Manneh Weah 😇 I cant Wait to visit LIBERIA God bless you sir. I am really excited about Our new African leaders Coming in. God Bless Africa ❤️❤️ #YouthPresident
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @fortuneshotz
lol..it appears Sierra leone relies on Nigeria for a lots of things …i can’t imagine a sierra leone musician coming to perform esp dressed like that for a Nigerian president… ..meanwhile david keeps getting that paper with his love firmly by his side
I hope this is not a shade . Because I am tired of divisive statements .
This is a country that came out of decades of civil war and when they where finally gaining some ground Ebola hit. Yes we should all rely on each we are Africans build Africa to be great again .
That’s why I will never travel to SA . Don’t get why an European will have visa free or visa on arrival and me a Naija passport holder whose country fought and pressured the colonials to give them freedom will line up for visa. On top of that with xenophobia HIV and insecurity I will pass . Morocco just came to their senses I think 🤔. Visa on arrival for Africans.
Things like???
I dont see anything wrong with the way he is dressed…he is a musician and not a pastor.
Please travel more and try to know about other people’s culture instead of criticizing.
hmmm…….let me quote a bible verse….’he who finds a good wife (babe) …finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord”……since chioma enter davido life …..he’s been stacking a lot of paperrrrrrrrrrrrr……..abeg na my own observation ooooo
Real question ?? Why is a poor country like sierra leone wasting money bringing in celebrities from Nigeria who definitely where paid to appear ….Why not put that money into local celebs and vendors..but what do i know
@Omomo, well said…….I just wonder at our African leaders
I thank the God of heaven and earth for davido, is a privilege to be invited by a president,To be the glory and honor.
Why would a country , clearly still struggling to stand on its feet pay loads of money,to get a super star to come perform. Understand, Davido is an artiste and a Damned good one at that , so Kudos to him for doing his Job , But this is clearly a case of misplaced priority, How can this very poor struggling country by miles and indication afford such frivolities at a time like this?!. You all see the problem of the black skin and small minds? New government indeed..dem don start..foolishness in high places !!!
It would have been better you found out what was the DEAL before jumping in to a MIND SET conclusion, incase Davido travelled in his one EXPENSE?