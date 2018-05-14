Taraji P. Henson is ENGAGED to Kelvin Hayden

He liked it, so he put a ring on it!

Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson is engaged to her boyfriend Kelvin Hayden.

34-year old Kelvin popped the question yesterday on Mother’s Day. Taraji says:

I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS💍💋💋💋

The 47-year old Empire star has been dating former football star Kelvin Hayden for more than two years.

Congrats to them!