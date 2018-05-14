BellaNaija

Taraji P. Henson is ENGAGED to Kelvin Hayden

14.05.2018

Kelvin Hayden and Taraji P. Henson

He liked it, so he put a ring on it!

Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson is engaged to her boyfriend Kelvin Hayden.

34-year old Kelvin popped the question yesterday on Mother’s Day. Taraji says:

I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS💍💋💋💋

The 47-year old Empire star has been dating former football star Kelvin Hayden for more than two years.

Congrats to them!

14 Comments on Taraji P. Henson is ENGAGED to Kelvin Hayden
  • Gorgeous May 14, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Awwww,my cookie baby is engaged.wow.I love that lady.She sure keeps the fire burning in that Empire series.May God bless her union.love you lots my baby girl.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Vera May 14, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    from John Dumelo to Zainab to Taraji, it is surely the season of surprised Assurances.
    God bless your marraiges

    Love this! 99 Reply
  • Gina May 14, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Yep! It is a season of pleasant surprise for real……… So happy for her! love love love! positive vibes only! She has always keeps it real 100%. Love you cookie…

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • olajumoke May 14, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    13 years older…. i am happy for her but these young boys are not smiling these days..i pray he makes her happy.

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Engoz May 14, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Hmmm…

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Hanee May 14, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Awwing this but complaining about Tiwa and wizkid. Hypocrite!!

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Engoz May 14, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Huh, Tiwa and Wizkid are doing lovey, lovey? Lolllllllllll!!!!!! When did that one happen?????

      Love this! 31
    • stacy_kema May 15, 2018 at 11:38 am

      lol na so we Nigerians dey behave. its awww! wow! am happy for her but Tiwa and Wizkid is an abomination, grandma and her grandchild, child abuse etc. Nigerians are Hypocrites

      Love this! 20
  • Lilo May 14, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Haha, if na oyinbo 13 yr older, I for say awwwww age ain’t nothing but a number. But these nigguahs ain’t loyal

    Love this! 34 Reply
    • Joke May 14, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Lilo you said it! He probably has his little white, Latina or Biracial chick on the side & marrying her for money and to show her off! Na so dem day do. If I was Taraji with her coins, marry for wetin? Unless Janet Jackson millionaire husband type. Oprah no craze o. Steadman no go get ring lai lai.

      Love this! 25
    • Engoz May 14, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Lol, they ain’t loyal for real.
      I think successful Black American women need deliverance- mountain of fire type.

      Love this! 40
    • Allwell May 15, 2018 at 10:04 am

      You are correct by me o…
      these young black men are so confused and disloyal.

      Love this! 16
    • Answer May 15, 2018 at 11:07 am

      @Engoz you talk alot about feminism and how you are a champion for women empowerment and all but can’t even pretend to be happy for a woman that is happy in love and seeking marriage. Or is itba case of you having an issue with women getting married?

      Love this! 15
  • New York life May 15, 2018 at 2:37 am

    They sure do need deliverance..only dating and marrying small boys that hv not matured and would be disrespecting them shortly

    Love this! 21 Reply
