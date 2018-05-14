Taraji P. Henson is ENGAGED to Kelvin Hayden

He liked it, so he put a ring on it!
Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson is engaged to her boyfriend Kelvin Hayden.
34-year old Kelvin popped the question yesterday on Mother’s Day. Taraji says:
I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS💍💋💋💋
The 47-year old Empire star has been dating former football star Kelvin Hayden for more than two years.
Congrats to them!
Awwww,my cookie baby is engaged.wow.I love that lady.She sure keeps the fire burning in that Empire series.May God bless her union.love you lots my baby girl.
from John Dumelo to Zainab to Taraji, it is surely the season of surprised Assurances.
God bless your marraiges
Yep! It is a season of pleasant surprise for real……… So happy for her! love love love! positive vibes only! She has always keeps it real 100%. Love you cookie…
13 years older…. i am happy for her but these young boys are not smiling these days..i pray he makes her happy.
Hmmm…
Awwing this but complaining about Tiwa and wizkid. Hypocrite!!
Huh, Tiwa and Wizkid are doing lovey, lovey? Lolllllllllll!!!!!! When did that one happen?????
lol na so we Nigerians dey behave. its awww! wow! am happy for her but Tiwa and Wizkid is an abomination, grandma and her grandchild, child abuse etc. Nigerians are Hypocrites
Haha, if na oyinbo 13 yr older, I for say awwwww age ain’t nothing but a number. But these nigguahs ain’t loyal
Lilo you said it! He probably has his little white, Latina or Biracial chick on the side & marrying her for money and to show her off! Na so dem day do. If I was Taraji with her coins, marry for wetin? Unless Janet Jackson millionaire husband type. Oprah no craze o. Steadman no go get ring lai lai.
Lol, they ain’t loyal for real.
I think successful Black American women need deliverance- mountain of fire type.
You are correct by me o…
these young black men are so confused and disloyal.
@Engoz you talk alot about feminism and how you are a champion for women empowerment and all but can’t even pretend to be happy for a woman that is happy in love and seeking marriage. Or is itba case of you having an issue with women getting married?
They sure do need deliverance..only dating and marrying small boys that hv not matured and would be disrespecting them shortly