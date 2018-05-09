Ebola stages comeback in Congo, kills 17

Ebola, the virus which spread through some parts of Africa in 2014, has again surfaced in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), The Cable reports.
Congo’s health ministry has confirmed 17 deaths so far, with 21 cases with symptoms of the disease including fever.
The spread of the disease has been described as a “public health emergency with international impact,” and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is working closely to stem the spread.
WHO said $1 million has been released from an emergency contingency fund, and more than 50 experts have been deployed to work with Congo’s health workers. The organisation said:
WHO is working closely with the government of the DRC to rapidly scale up its operations and mobilize health partners, using the model of a successful response to a similar outbreak in 2017.
Hmmn, Biko make dem no bring a come Nigeria oooo RIP to the dead
Many of our ancestors were hunters, ate bush meat but I doubt they died of these illnesses. Information flow clearly was limited so full picture is blurry. However there are some illnesses that I consider bio weapons and I think Ebola is one. The creators know what they have been doing and when one of them is affected, vacinnes come out in no time. Now it is Congo so that spies & agents will smoothly setup behind the Mask of health workers. For anyone interested check out Shadow war in the Sahara an Al-Jazeera documentary.
African Ancestors were never hunters… If they were hunters many of the animals you see today would not have existed… Africans cared for animals…
Africans created farm cities and presently most of those farm cities have been neglected and turned to forests…
oshe..conspiracy theorist
In as much as biological warfare is very real it is also true that our ancestors were very superstitious and often associated ailments with the dark arts. Even if Ebola killed them centuries past how will they have known it was Ebola. Imagine living in the old times and then having a disease wipe out families with such speed. Will you not rush to blame the gods??
olodo rabata
@vera, our ancestors were never superstitious and they never associated ailments with dark arts they had herbal medicine not the concoctions you see today, sicknesses couldn’t have killed them bcos they were very clean and neat.
they never blamed any gods… they worshiped the sun… the soil was and is still fertile enough to produce herbal medicine…
It is the so called “educated” Africans like you and the government that don’t want to research and improve what their ancestors created.. they believe the stereotypes foreigners MADE UP to destroy African heritage…
How?????? 😭
please o they should place immediate ban on travelling from or to Congo
Lol @ Bio weapons @tony it seems you have been watching too many movies.
Nigeria please BAN TRAVEL FROM CONGO ASAP!!! We do not want another repeat of 2014
APC runs a hogwash called government. They didn’t handle Lassa fever at all not to talk of the highly contagious ebola. Abeggggggooooo wash your hands Nigerians.
Why is it such a common occurrence these days? Always showing its head in central Africa. What on earth are they doing there we don’t know of?