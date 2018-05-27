BellaNaija

Joyce Jacob & Enyinna Anumudu are Engaged!

27.05.2018 at By 4 Comments

Joyce Jacob 

International celebrity makeup artist Joyce Jacob and her partner, banker Enyinna Anumudu are getting married!

Ozinna, who is the brain box behind The Style Concierge and also sister to Eyinna shared a photo on her Instagram page excitedly announcing her brother was officially off the market.

She wrote:

Omg!!!!!! My brother is engaged 😍😍😍❤️ Congrats Joyce & Enyinna ✨✨ Didn’t think it was possible for Enyinna to love a woman more than me. LOL I mean, if you know Enyinna – you know, I’m the center of his world 🤣 then Joyce showed up and bounced me so quickly (in a matter of weeks, I knew she was our wife ❤️). Thank you for completing my big brother and welcome to the family : everyone is obsessed with you, you’re truly an amazing soul 😍 #EnJoy2018#ComeAndEnjoyAnumuduGoodLife#WelcomeMySister#OurFirstFamilyWedding

Congrats to the couple!

4 Comments on Joyce Jacob & Enyinna Anumudu are Engaged!
  • MyCupRunnethOver…Surely… May 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

    I love when tea has plenty milk like the one I’m drinking. Just hope I’ll be able to sleep after pumping this caffeine into my system.
    Congrats cute couple ☕️☕️☕️☕️

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • Bola May 27, 2018 at 1:13 am

      I don’t understand your comment; are you trying to throw shade?

      Congratulation to the couple! God bless you guys.

      Love this! 5
    • Waiting on the real tea May 27, 2018 at 8:14 am

      Babygirl care for some clippers green tea besides I’m vegan these days so no cows milk over here. Abeg someone should drop the gist!

      Cheers

      Love this! 1
    • Elle May 27, 2018 at 8:38 am

      Please go and take a seat abeg. Say congrats and move on, and whilst at it don’t choke!

      Love this! 0
  • Post a comment

