Joyce Jacob & Enyinna Anumudu are Engaged!

International celebrity makeup artist Joyce Jacob and her partner, banker Enyinna Anumudu are getting married!

Ozinna, who is the brain box behind The Style Concierge and also sister to Eyinna shared a photo on her Instagram page excitedly announcing her brother was officially off the market.

She wrote:

Omg!!!!!! My brother is engaged 😍😍😍❤️ Congrats Joyce & Enyinna ✨✨ Didn’t think it was possible for Enyinna to love a woman more than me. LOL I mean, if you know Enyinna – you know, I’m the center of his world 🤣 then Joyce showed up and bounced me so quickly (in a matter of weeks, I knew she was our wife ❤️). Thank you for completing my big brother and welcome to the family : everyone is obsessed with you, you’re truly an amazing soul 😍 #EnJoy2018#ComeAndEnjoyAnumuduGoodLife#WelcomeMySister#OurFirstFamilyWedding