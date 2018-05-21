“Who says you can’t have it all?” – Linda Ikeji confirms she’s getting Married!

Since it broke on Sunday that celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji is pregnant with a boy, the internet has not stopped talking about the wonderful news.
Musician Charly Boy shared his views on his Twitter page, letting us know that he had since advised her to get pregnant like she wishes, even when the prospect of a husband was not looking promising.
He wrote:
That Linda Ikeji is pregnant is no longer news, women are getting pregnant by the hour and some don’t even want the baby. Thank God she listened to my advice, to get pregnant and forget about marriage. You have done the right thing my girl. Your Mumu suppose Do.
— Charlyboy(Official) (@Areafada1) May 21, 2018
Linda, however, replied the tweet, and what she has to say is an inspiration for us all.
“Who says you can’t have it all?” she wrote, sharing that she wanted marriage and children and that is exactly what she’s getting.
Nah. I want it all. Marriage and children and thankfully, that’s what I am getting! Yay! Who says you can’t have it all? God is amazing!
— Linda Ikeji (@lindaikeji) May 21, 2018
It had previously been reported that she got engaged, although she hadn’t confirmed it until now.
We’re so excited for her!
He was just supposed to congratulate her and move on, the remaining speech was uncalled for
I wont be surprised if she married secretly maybe even court wedding. I don’t want to believe Linda got preggy out of wedlock.
Because Linda is Mother Theresa abi?
Dont confuse unbelievers. If you are going to publically proclaim you’re a child of God…..OBEY HIS COMMANDMENTS.
It gives the world the wrong idea. PICK A SIDE.
You can’t be lukewarm you are either hot or cold. There is no in between.
He who is without sin should cast the first stone.
Thank God he is not man!
Coming from someone who is pro liberal and has questions about faith and religion etc, I agree with you 100% one minute you are proclaiming “Jesus Baby” on social media then on the same platform you are publicly showing how sinful you can get. Toke Makinwa and the likes, becoming brand ambassador or ciroc yet still thanking God? Making club appearances yet calling it God’s doing? On one hand dropping bible scriptures but promoting unmarital activities?? God cannot be mocked. All that living in sin and proclaiming Jesus is really annoying. Pick a side and live there, there is grace and it will abound but God cannot be mocked!
OLU ..just STOP IT.
What exactly do you think a “Stone” represents? It represents believing the said person is BEYOND REDEMPTION (hence why they wanted to kill the adulterous woman in the Bible) .
What you fail to realise is that those of you justifying/celebrating sin are the EVIL ones. You don’t care about your brother or sister’s eternity, you dont care if they are in rightstanding with God.
Rather than CORRECT them…you see them walking towards a PIT and LOOK AWAY….sometimes even egg them on.
You take scripture and twist it to justify the devil’s agenda. .
Shame on you.
LUKE 17: 1-4 Says,
“And he said to his disciples, “Temptations to sin are sure to come, but woe to the one through whom they come! It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were cast into the sea than that he should cause one of these little ones to sin. Pay attention to yourselves! If your brother sins, rebuke him, and if he repents, forgive him, and if he sins against you seven times in the day, and turns to you seven times, saying, ‘I repent,’ you must forgive him.”
quiet your mouth there…. her sin is fornication, what is yours?????
what is that thing you are secretly doing no one else knows????
please before you throw the first stone, ensure you keep all the laws, ensure you can stand in front of God and say i kept all the commandment and i can judge my neighbor.
@KB and @Olu,, its not about people being without sin. it is about ‘not’ celebrating sin. If a christian sins and acknowledges the sin, the next is repentance and not celebration of the sin, A true christian will dissuade others from walking in sin especially if they fell for the same sin. It truly is either black or white. so yes, it’s right that we all pick a side and I encourage all to pick the Jesus Side. *wink
Why can’t she be preggers out of wedlock , is she any different from them chicks doing same?! Lol! She probably has not wedded yet and will do after the baby! I just don’t believe she’s done a coded wedding ….lol…Nigeria has to see Linda wed now, more traffic to her blog & more money in d bank! I don’t knock her one bit and yes we need to start believing that we can have it all men & women alike mbok! You don’t need breaking news to belie that !!! Congrats Lin Lin!
@KB
EXACTLY!! I can confidently say I walk in the righteousness of God, His grace is indeed sufficient enough for me. Do i sin sometimes…yes…BUT NO LONGER INTENTIONALLY! -I will not KNOWINGLY sin with all the knowledge of God that that I have now.
And when I sin unintentionally …I come fully with a REPENTENT HEART….IMMEDIATELY and seek restitution with GOD AND MAN.
I don’t have to COMPARE SIN with Linda before speaking the WORD OF GOD.
YOU say her sin is fornication….I say she is MIXING GOD and IDOL worshipping( her blogsite for example which i had to stop viewing when she started posting sexual and hateful content mixed it with good political content). Which is scary and a total NO NO!!
See I wouldnt have a problem if it was an atheist….i would simply pray for their salvation and move on. But if you publicly proclaim to be a child of God ..I’ve been given the assignment to CORRECT FALSEHOODS . Linda may never read my comments….but others will….and the record has to be set straight. There are people who actually see no issue with INTENTIONAL SINNING….
There are souls at stake and you are concerned with offending people? I don’t mind offending someone as long as I’m speaking the TRUTH OF GOD.
Something I noticed.
It is like men nowadays prefers making a woman a baby mama than wife.
Even among my male friends and the way some men in my organisation talks.
I just begin to wonder.
Happy at linda’s reponse
because these days, you dont know a girl who has womb again
they kind of sexual exploration that our girls are doing now is crazy
girls cheat more than guys now and have serious multiple partners
we dont know which one has her womb intact again o
Those are BOYS.
A MAN wouldnt disrespect both your Fathers (Heavenly and Earthly) , disrespect himself and disrespect you by sleeping with you BEFORE paying your bride price.
That is a direct contradiction of who God says a Husband is.
Some here will prefer she has an abortion to having a baby out of wedlock.
Evil!
We are humans..We are not perfect. We are sinners. We can only try to be perfect.
That’s not the point. The point is if you are castigating others about something, then you better not do it either.
No please you can’t use the “we are human and sinners and not perfect” excuse. I am PERFECT IN CHRIST. I am RIGHTEOUS because of Him also. The truth is our actions reveal the condition of our heart. If you Dr a close to God, He will renew your mind and work on your heart…you will start to desire the things He desires for you.
The problem is when you try to use your own human strength to do that.
Before Christ I was also a fornicator….since meeting Christ I cant even KISS BEFORE MARRIAGE..let alone have sex. That is the TRANSFORMING POWER OF GOD.
Stop with your excuses andGIVE YOUR HEART TO HIM TO MOLD. Just start STUDYING your BIBLE everyday and see if the thought of committing sin doesnt start to bug you.
thats what happens when you meet the right one ..story changes and you want the marriage as well as baby..
Dan Foster to the rescue…
wedding bells Oya
Igbo men always testing the womb before putting a ring on it. Same with Laura.
Tell them! Even the Okoye wives (Lola, Anita , Ify) got “tested” before being wifed! who wants to spend to money on bride price and all just like that? Whether you like it or not, it works like that in some traditions. Linda will just have to take the criticism of being a babymama to be wifed because she shaded them so much on her blog forgetting life can happen to anyone. She could have just kept her beliefs t herself and let her lifestyle speak for her. Now she got trapped with the perfection expectations until she couldn’t take it anymore at 36.
NEXT TIME KEEP CERTAIN BELIEFS TO YOURSELF AND MANAGE THEM WITH GOD PRIVATELY
She seem to be in a competition…I have it all. Like who says that?
Human beings! She typed “I want it all” and who doesn’t want it all please. We all want great partners, children, great careers and wealth etc. I’m happy for her. Everyone deserves love and joy in their lives, however it comes.
Another mumu has landed. Can’t even read simple English because u are blinded by negativity towards her. May u find some peace o, cos u are irrelevant to her
People should leave Linda alone,same people shouting she isn’t married,she is having a child out of wedlock,are the same people that has been shouting all along calling her different names,please yall should let her be..
Trust me if you have a daughter,sister,friend ,that’s same age with Linda and pregnant you wouldn’t advise her for an abortion because she isn’t married…
LINDA IS HAVING HER CHILD NOT YOURS.
Everything is happening really fast…Yvonne Orji has a boo now..
God s been answering prayers.
Happy for Linda.
People really need to understand the word. Nobody says you can’t fall into sin and Gods mercy isn’t all abiding. However, our generation is intentional about sin with not an ounce of remorse for it, we talk publicly about how good sex is as singletons. how having numerous partners helps with the choice of a future partner. How adultery isn’t that bad. Not to judge, but, honestly if you were a parent and got disrespected by your kids all the time with no remorse or thought about your feelings, how will you feel? Really sad. And this isn’t about Linda at all cause who knows she may actually be married. If more people choose the high road, the world will adjust. But I guess that ain’t happening soon.
Sadly you’re right. That is the most heartbreaking part…
Awwww Her reply made me shed a tear. See happiness inside me like say na my sister don get belle.. I am so happy for you Linda. Thank God for answering your prayers 💃💃
The news gladdens my heart. I am very happy for Linda, she has come a long way and deserves to be happy. Save delivery dear!
I don’t think Linda chose celibacy because she was religious, she just wanted to be very certain about who she gave her body to. Besides, everyone has a right to change their minds. Nothing is cast in stone. In or out of wedlock a child is a blessing especially the one desired.
So she had to get preggers first before the guy put a ring on it? Hmmmmm. I sha don’t want to read tales by moonlight later o. Small time now people will be writing cryptic quotes all over the gram
Mehn bella, it seems there are too many saints on your blog o! Make I carry my ‘sinner’ self comot for here abeg. As for Linda, I’m not your biggest fan but ALL babies are blessings, what’s done is done, now is the time to focus on safe delivery, staying in good health and taking care of your baby. And remember that God is the ultimate judge, not human ‘saints’.
Hmmmm! The societal pressure and expectations on people in this country is really monstrous.
Everybody minds everybody’s business while the level of inefficiency in building better institutions and infrastructures boggles the mind.
Must everything be put out there?!
What a country! What a people! Phew!!!
@Cocoa and Mamamia,
May both of you continue to abound in the wisdom, knowledge and discernment given through Christ. Thank you for speaking up against sin as common in this present age. God’s standard cannot be compromised and He cannot be mocked.