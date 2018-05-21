“Who says you can’t have it all?” – Linda Ikeji confirms she’s getting Married!

Since it broke on Sunday that celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji is pregnant with a boy, the internet has not stopped talking about the wonderful news.

Musician Charly Boy shared his views on his Twitter page, letting us know that he had since advised her to get pregnant like she wishes, even when the prospect of a husband was not looking promising.

He wrote:

That Linda Ikeji is pregnant is no longer news, women are getting pregnant by the hour and some don’t even want the baby. Thank God she listened to my advice, to get pregnant and forget about marriage. You have done the right thing my girl. Your Mumu suppose Do.

Linda, however, replied the tweet, and what she has to say is an inspiration for us all.

“Who says you can’t have it all?” she wrote, sharing that she wanted marriage and children and that is exactly what she’s getting.

Nah. I want it all. Marriage and children and thankfully, that’s what I am getting! Yay! Who says you can’t have it all? God is amazing!

It had previously been reported that she got engaged, although she hadn’t confirmed it until now.

We’re so excited for her!