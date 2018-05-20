BellaNaija

Linda Ikeji is PREGNANT!

20.05.2018 at By 60 Comments

Media entrepreneur and celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji is pregnant!

Yes, you read that right. No one was ready!

Linda’s sister, fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji Kanu shared the news on her Instagram page Sunday afternoon.

See below:

60 Comments on Linda Ikeji is PREGNANT!
  • ukrido May 20, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    This is serious oooo

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • laun May 20, 2018 at 4:56 pm

      Who didn’t know this tho? We’ve been known.

      Love this! 9
  • Ocean Beauty May 20, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    He makes all things beautiful in His time

    Love this! 145 Reply
    • Moi May 20, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      He sure does!!!!! This brings me so much joy and hope!!!

      Love this! 69
  • ada May 20, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    yes LILI..congrats.. haters gone hate..keep making money and been fabulous.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Sandra May 20, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    OMG!!! Congratulations Linda. OMG!!!! Awww I’m speechless. wowww it’s a boy.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Mahka May 20, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Wow…congratulations lindodo😁😁😘
    I haff questions(let me just look n pass o)
    Chukwu nara Ekene

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Melvy May 20, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    My Lin Lin… This is the best news today… It actually made me teary… Congratulations baby. Like, she breaks her news by herself… She’s been engaged for months now and no blogger has been able to unveil the man who engaged her… Congratulations once more Linda… God’s time is truly the best.

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Anon May 20, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Many congrats, Linda. It’s on her blog too.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Jemimah May 20, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Congratulations, Linda….x

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • THE MUMMY May 20, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    @Ada, Why in God’s name will anyone hate on a pregnant woman? 🤔

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • Olu May 20, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      On Bellanaija?? Wait now….they’re coming..not even lowkey!

      Love this! 11
  • Critique May 20, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    As in. Not ready at all. Looking good. When did she become engaged again? Let me do some quick math

    Love this! 21 Reply
    • Nancy May 20, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Mumu madam calculator. Don’t go and live your life. Keep calculating someone else’s life.

      Love this! 62
    • Annie May 20, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      just congratulate her and keep it pushing, mathematician

      Love this! 62
  • Baybie May 20, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Beautiful! Congratulations Linda, Wishing you safe delivery and I’m sure baby Ikeji will be very proud of his mummy.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Amanda May 20, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    We welcome you to the baby mama’s league.

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • Nky May 20, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Congratulations! So happy for Linda. She will be a great mom.
    It’s okay to be single and pregnant as long as you can afford to care for the child.

    The whole engagement hype was to prepare us for this becos of her stance on celibacy and her views against the baby Mama syndrome. There is no shame in having sex out of wedlock.

    Love this! 77 Reply
    • olorire May 21, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      it depends on your religion ….for most religions its a shame but if you dont belong to anyone i guess its not. a child no matter how he or she is conceived is always a blessing

      Love this! 12
  • Ese May 20, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    She must have been having loads of sex ,,,,,waow!!1 Congrats Linda

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • The Real Oma May 20, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      Erm, if I remember my biology classes correctly, usually ‘one sex’ is enough to get preggers, but then what do I know… 😄

      Love this! 37
    • Californiabawlar May 20, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Lmaooo! See this olodo!! It’s amazing you didn’t get knocked up in secondary school!! Or wait did you? #justthetip #Ionlydiditonce 🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Love this! 24
  • O~Intuition! May 20, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Gladdening News ❤

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Mawi May 20, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Apologise for what? Did she insult them? Did she condemn them? Where? When? Show us proof or shut it! Some of u just go around spreading stupid lies and i know other shallow minded haters will jump on the train without thinking. Please just go away.

    CONGRATULATIONS LIN LIN!!!! 🙌

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Raal May 20, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Will u board a bus to the next bus stop,

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • jokobaba May 20, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    What is marriage? When do you get married? When you two decide to commit to each other or you need someone else to validate that decision? The tradition was handed down to me and I MUST follow it?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Tinktink May 20, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Stop with that judgements kpakpangolo…everyone’s life is different. There are no rules anymore! Just be happy for her

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Olu May 20, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    She wont depend on any man or child support..big difference!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • jokobaba May 20, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    comments don dey lost?

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • osa May 20, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      na bella naija way. only that the one BN is protecting doesnt care what comment are dropped on her own blog. Person wey don born since, they are just posting for the world to know

      Love this! 14
    • Joy May 21, 2018 at 12:58 am

      This world sha. The rich and successful don’t make mistakes. If it were the case of a poor girl, they would have shut her down. Screaming pregnant before marriage. Oga o.

      Love this! 47
  • Mrs chidukane May 20, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Congrats though its been obvious she was pregnant. Didn’t you guys see it in her face? How she has been looking strange lately.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • jokobaba May 20, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    congrats linda

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Make I talk May 20, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    I’m really happy for her! It’s funny how some people say “after she condemned baby mamas” looool, they wrote what you wanted to read and hear so you feel better with yourselves while they cashed money in the bank! Same thing with toke Makinwa. All I can say is we need to all just be genuinely happy for each other, no matter the situation. What if she got married, had a kid and it didn’t work out? Many people would be happy to quick judge right? Because yours is not that bad? The day we start being honest with ourselves is the day this country will start to change #itstartswithyou #thebookofjudges #ameboisamoneymakingbusiness

    Love this! 52 Reply
    • 9ja May 21, 2018 at 6:02 am

      @Make I talk, Haba!! You cannot be pontificating about honesty while simultaneously defending someone who was so clearly not honest! Other than that, carry on…

      Meanwhile, HEARTY CONGRATS to Linda (and the father of course)!

      Love this! 17
  • Make I talk May 20, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Ooops…..
    I’m really happy for her! It’s funny how some people say “after she condemned baby mamas” looool, they wrote what you wanted to read and hear so you feel better with yourselves while they cashed money in the bank! Same thing with toke Makinwa. All I can say is we need to all just be genuinely happy for each other, no matter the situation. What if she got married, had a kid and it didn’t work out? Many people would be happy to quick judge right? Because yours is not that bad? The day we start being honest with ourselves is the day this country will start to change #itstartswithyou #thebookofjudges #ameboisamoneymakingbusiness

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • Fizzy May 20, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      I just blew you a kiss. I hope you caught it. Don’t mind them. She writes what they whisper in secret and still they bash her. Baby girl be cashing in on their data since 1900. Congrats Linda.

      Love this! 22
  • tunmi May 20, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    congrats to her!!!!!!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Elle May 20, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Her engagement was sometime in March, she must have realized she was pregnant at that point. Either way, it is HER choice.

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • AmericanWonder May 20, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      Apparently, she found out in January.
      Dunno why she’s so surprised. you have unprotected sex, and then shocked you’re pregnant?! I mean what were you expecting? Porsche assurance?
      Congratulations madam no knacking till i marry.
      BN why you deleting comments.

      Love this! 131
    • Californiabawlar May 20, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      Go and read her epistle and stop postulating! 🤣🤣

      Love this! 19
    • jokobaba May 20, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      caniforniabawler – we can have a future together, you know?

      Love this! 13
  • Aare farmland May 20, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Congrats to her

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Smh May 21, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      Mo, there will always be that dense person that comes around to show their “denseness”. Congrats on being that person.

      Love this! 8
  • Smh May 20, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    WAIT A SEC… So BN deleted comments. You guys are sick!! Whatever happened to free speech?

    Love this! 63 Reply
    • Olori May 20, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      LOL. Dey there. You never see anything hehe

      Love this! 20
    • Mo May 20, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      If your comment is stupid or goes against their policies, then they have the right to delete it. It’s their blog. Go and comment stupidly on Nairaland, they ll accommodate you. Free speech ko

      Love this! 11
    • Osa May 20, 2018 at 10:02 pm

      Bella naija is more than sick. A sensation only lasts for as long as it lasts. But go to kinda ikejis blog and see how she doesn’t spare the subjects of her gossip. No comment is too harsh. Be doing mumu there BN

      Love this! 38
    • Smh May 21, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      Mo, there will always be that dense person that comes around to show their “denseness”. Congrats on being that person.

      Love this! 6
  • Carmen May 20, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Before now,I’ve had this feeling that she might have gotten married secretly…but this? I never hesperrerit!
    Linda, Congratulations. Biko,show us the lucky dude na!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Brooke May 20, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Jane the virgin

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Bae May 20, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Linda has been married secretly since. Make una dey there, express don leave una waka sinceee. Kikikikiki, She’s a gossip entrepreneur and coded her own koko and did you guys “the more you look, the less you see”. Linda is definitely not gonna be baby mama hahahahaha. I guess she will keep her marriage a secret and leave you guys in wonderland. The fear of celebrity marriage break up is the beginning of wisdom.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Adukky May 20, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I am just here to read comments. Congrats Linda.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Duchess Eldordao Gad May 21, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Kongratz dear!!!
    God will alwayz be God.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Darlington May 21, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Long Awaited

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Dr Theo May 21, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Baby Lin my name Dr Theo and your​ elder brother from another mother and a firm believer in you my sister l am overwhelmed with immense Joy for your current status This breaking​ news has made my month of May.please begin your ANC and have more rest and get an experienced​ Obstetrician . Baby Linny may Almighty God guide and protect you and your baby

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Smh May 21, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Nigerian misogynists did not sleep last night. Thats how its paining them. YASSSSS AUNTY LINDA!!!!!!!!! WE STAN A SELF MADE QUEEN!! All of them that were running mouth for years? Where are they now? still broke and ugly. Nigerian women let this be a lesson. If you like continue carrying man matter on top your head. Dont focus and secure the bag. As you can see, you CAN HAVE IT ALL without be a silly pick me! Congrats Linda, i dont think you know how many younger women look up to and admire you. WE STAN!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Smh May 21, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Bella if you like eat my comment. WE STILL STAN A SELF MADE QUEEN!!!!!! Congrats Linda!!!! <3. Haters, you know where the nearest ocean is…

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Jane May 21, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      Why are you even bothering your self with useless bellanaija. Her own sister got marri d did she post it. She uche herself did she post her wedding or broth of her twins. Ofcourse she will monitor comments for her fellow copy cut paste blogger Linda. There are way better blogs to voice your opinion including YouTube comment section

      Love this! 7
  • Bae May 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    @Jane what do you want to voice? Better congratulate Linda and walk!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
