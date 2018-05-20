Media entrepreneur and celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji is pregnant!
Yes, you read that right. No one was ready!
Linda’s sister, fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji Kanu shared the news on her Instagram page Sunday afternoon.
See below:
This is serious oooo
Who didn’t know this tho? We’ve been known.
He makes all things beautiful in His time
He sure does!!!!! This brings me so much joy and hope!!!
yes LILI..congrats.. haters gone hate..keep making money and been fabulous.
OMG!!! Congratulations Linda. OMG!!!! Awww I’m speechless. wowww it’s a boy.
Wow…congratulations lindodo😁😁😘
I haff questions(let me just look n pass o)
Chukwu nara Ekene
My Lin Lin… This is the best news today… It actually made me teary… Congratulations baby. Like, she breaks her news by herself… She’s been engaged for months now and no blogger has been able to unveil the man who engaged her… Congratulations once more Linda… God’s time is truly the best.
Many congrats, Linda. It’s on her blog too.
Congratulations, Linda….x
@Ada, Why in God’s name will anyone hate on a pregnant woman? 🤔
On Bellanaija?? Wait now….they’re coming..not even lowkey!
As in. Not ready at all. Looking good. When did she become engaged again? Let me do some quick math
Mumu madam calculator. Don’t go and live your life. Keep calculating someone else’s life.
just congratulate her and keep it pushing, mathematician
Beautiful! Congratulations Linda, Wishing you safe delivery and I’m sure baby Ikeji will be very proud of his mummy.
We welcome you to the baby mama’s league.
Congratulations! So happy for Linda. She will be a great mom.
It’s okay to be single and pregnant as long as you can afford to care for the child.
The whole engagement hype was to prepare us for this becos of her stance on celibacy and her views against the baby Mama syndrome. There is no shame in having sex out of wedlock.
it depends on your religion ….for most religions its a shame but if you dont belong to anyone i guess its not. a child no matter how he or she is conceived is always a blessing
She must have been having loads of sex ,,,,,waow!!1 Congrats Linda
Erm, if I remember my biology classes correctly, usually ‘one sex’ is enough to get preggers, but then what do I know… 😄
Lmaooo! See this olodo!! It’s amazing you didn’t get knocked up in secondary school!! Or wait did you? #justthetip #Ionlydiditonce 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Gladdening News ❤
Apologise for what? Did she insult them? Did she condemn them? Where? When? Show us proof or shut it! Some of u just go around spreading stupid lies and i know other shallow minded haters will jump on the train without thinking. Please just go away.
CONGRATULATIONS LIN LIN!!!! 🙌
Will u board a bus to the next bus stop,
What is marriage? When do you get married? When you two decide to commit to each other or you need someone else to validate that decision? The tradition was handed down to me and I MUST follow it?
Stop with that judgements kpakpangolo…everyone’s life is different. There are no rules anymore! Just be happy for her
She wont depend on any man or child support..big difference!
comments don dey lost?
na bella naija way. only that the one BN is protecting doesnt care what comment are dropped on her own blog. Person wey don born since, they are just posting for the world to know
This world sha. The rich and successful don’t make mistakes. If it were the case of a poor girl, they would have shut her down. Screaming pregnant before marriage. Oga o.
Congrats though its been obvious she was pregnant. Didn’t you guys see it in her face? How she has been looking strange lately.
congrats linda
I’m really happy for her! It’s funny how some people say “after she condemned baby mamas” looool, they wrote what you wanted to read and hear so you feel better with yourselves while they cashed money in the bank! Same thing with toke Makinwa. All I can say is we need to all just be genuinely happy for each other, no matter the situation. What if she got married, had a kid and it didn’t work out? Many people would be happy to quick judge right? Because yours is not that bad? The day we start being honest with ourselves is the day this country will start to change #itstartswithyou #thebookofjudges #ameboisamoneymakingbusiness
@Make I talk, Haba!! You cannot be pontificating about honesty while simultaneously defending someone who was so clearly not honest! Other than that, carry on…
Meanwhile, HEARTY CONGRATS to Linda (and the father of course)!
Ooops…..
I’m really happy for her! It’s funny how some people say “after she condemned baby mamas” looool, they wrote what you wanted to read and hear so you feel better with yourselves while they cashed money in the bank! Same thing with toke Makinwa. All I can say is we need to all just be genuinely happy for each other, no matter the situation. What if she got married, had a kid and it didn’t work out? Many people would be happy to quick judge right? Because yours is not that bad? The day we start being honest with ourselves is the day this country will start to change #itstartswithyou #thebookofjudges #ameboisamoneymakingbusiness
I just blew you a kiss. I hope you caught it. Don’t mind them. She writes what they whisper in secret and still they bash her. Baby girl be cashing in on their data since 1900. Congrats Linda.
congrats to her!!!!!!
Her engagement was sometime in March, she must have realized she was pregnant at that point. Either way, it is HER choice.
Apparently, she found out in January.
Dunno why she’s so surprised. you have unprotected sex, and then shocked you’re pregnant?! I mean what were you expecting? Porsche assurance?
Congratulations madam no knacking till i marry.
BN why you deleting comments.
Go and read her epistle and stop postulating! 🤣🤣
caniforniabawler – we can have a future together, you know?
Congrats to her
Mo, there will always be that dense person that comes around to show their “denseness”. Congrats on being that person.
WAIT A SEC… So BN deleted comments. You guys are sick!! Whatever happened to free speech?
LOL. Dey there. You never see anything hehe
If your comment is stupid or goes against their policies, then they have the right to delete it. It’s their blog. Go and comment stupidly on Nairaland, they ll accommodate you. Free speech ko
Bella naija is more than sick. A sensation only lasts for as long as it lasts. But go to kinda ikejis blog and see how she doesn’t spare the subjects of her gossip. No comment is too harsh. Be doing mumu there BN
Mo, there will always be that dense person that comes around to show their “denseness”. Congrats on being that person.
Before now,I’ve had this feeling that she might have gotten married secretly…but this? I never hesperrerit!
Linda, Congratulations. Biko,show us the lucky dude na!
Jane the virgin
Linda has been married secretly since. Make una dey there, express don leave una waka sinceee. Kikikikiki, She’s a gossip entrepreneur and coded her own koko and did you guys “the more you look, the less you see”. Linda is definitely not gonna be baby mama hahahahaha. I guess she will keep her marriage a secret and leave you guys in wonderland. The fear of celebrity marriage break up is the beginning of wisdom.
I am just here to read comments. Congrats Linda.
Kongratz dear!!!
God will alwayz be God.
Long Awaited
Baby Lin my name Dr Theo and your elder brother from another mother and a firm believer in you my sister l am overwhelmed with immense Joy for your current status This breaking news has made my month of May.please begin your ANC and have more rest and get an experienced Obstetrician . Baby Linny may Almighty God guide and protect you and your baby
Nigerian misogynists did not sleep last night. Thats how its paining them. YASSSSS AUNTY LINDA!!!!!!!!! WE STAN A SELF MADE QUEEN!! All of them that were running mouth for years? Where are they now? still broke and ugly. Nigerian women let this be a lesson. If you like continue carrying man matter on top your head. Dont focus and secure the bag. As you can see, you CAN HAVE IT ALL without be a silly pick me! Congrats Linda, i dont think you know how many younger women look up to and admire you. WE STAN!
Bella if you like eat my comment. WE STILL STAN A SELF MADE QUEEN!!!!!! Congrats Linda!!!! <3. Haters, you know where the nearest ocean is…
Why are you even bothering your self with useless bellanaija. Her own sister got marri d did she post it. She uche herself did she post her wedding or broth of her twins. Ofcourse she will monitor comments for her fellow copy cut paste blogger Linda. There are way better blogs to voice your opinion including YouTube comment section
@Jane what do you want to voice? Better congratulate Linda and walk!!