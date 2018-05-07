“The system needs to be fixed!” – Maleek Berry shares Scary Experience at #Headies2018

Singer Maleek Berry was present at the 2018 Headies on Saturday, where he was nominated in several categories and performed.
He has however shared a scary experience he witnessed just minutes before he was about heading into the show.
A friend of his began convulsing and hit the floor hard, he wrote on his Twitter, but was saved thanks to the intervention of God and people such as Omawumi and Waje.
See his tweets below:
Just because he didn’t win the title he wanted he’s here saying rubbish
are you okay ?
I really think this guy should have won the next rated.
He will win something better. He is talented. In my opinion headies is trash and rigged. We don’t care.
Headies is really rigged. Tiwa Savage nominated for best live performance really? Come closer nominated? Lol
Abegi, just thank the responders whether shuttle or ambulance. Emergency response in Nigeria is rather dodgy (albeit much better in Lagos), but it has nothing to do with the Headies.
Me I’m tired of rants on the state of our country by influencers who have the power to take action and not just sit and do nothing. We have become experts at complaining at all things government, but isn’t insanity doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results?
Not every time government – you nko?
You have a followership in social media, is this the first and last time they will hear about this healthcare system lapse from you? Will you remember to, on a weekly or monthly or any periodic basis, send out a PSA to encourage the essential services workers among them and urge them to be diligent at work, because lives of Nigerians depend on them? If those supposed to spend money on the health sector call you to come and collect House, or car, or ask to fund your wedding, hope you won’t answer them? Will you make any attempts to go back to Eko hotel and find out why that ambulance had no driver, and escalate to the appropriate authorities to ensure this incidence doesn’t repeat itself? Complaint without follow up action is a rant,