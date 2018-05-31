Maroon 5 & Cardi B team up for New Music Video “Girls Like You” with Star-Studded Female Cameos | WATCH

Maroon 5 have released the music video for their Girls Like You collaboration with rapper Cardi B. The video sees Adam Levine singing with a mic stand while an astonishing assortment of female celebrities dance around him.

The stars found in the video include Phoebe Robinson, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe Kim, Millie Bobby Brown, Lilly Singh, Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman, Mary J. Blidge, and Ellen Degeneres to name a few.

Watch the video below:

