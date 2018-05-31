BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Maroon 5 & Cardi B team up for New Music Video “Girls Like You” with Star-Studded Female Cameos | WATCH

31.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

Maroon 5 have released the music video for their Girls Like You collaboration with rapper Cardi B. The video sees Adam Levine singing with a mic stand while an astonishing assortment of female celebrities dance around him.

The stars found in the video include Phoebe Robinson, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe Kim, Millie Bobby Brown, Lilly Singh, Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman, Mary J. Blidge, and Ellen Degeneres to name a few.

Watch the video below:

1 Comments on Maroon 5 & Cardi B team up for New Music Video “Girls Like You” with Star-Studded Female Cameos | WATCH
  • Miss Smart May 31, 2018 at 11:27 am

    😍😍 Love it!! My girl Ashley Graham repping just right! Jlo- that body…wow!! I love Maroon 5 and Adam Levin is a fine man.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija