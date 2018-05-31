Timi Dakolo calls out “Abuja Pastor” Abusing Girls, says he Should be in Jail

﻿

Singer Timi Dakolo on his Instagram has shared the story of a pastor abusing female congregants.

Although Timi did not mention names, he shared that a particular pastor in Abuja is forcing himself on girls, even teenagers.

The pastor should be in jail, Timi said. He wrote:

Your Abuja pastor you people are shouting mentor and praising everywhere should be in jail. The amount of pain and ruins he has left innocent girls in, forcely taking away their innocence even in their teenage years….forever leaving a dent in their soul. Man of which God?!

He later shared another post showing support for the women and girls, letting them know they are not along and telling them their truth will be heard whether people believe it or not. He wrote:

To all the women out there that have been a victim to this issue, you are not alone. Your truth will be heard whether people believe your truth or not.

