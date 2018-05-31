Student releases Nude Photos of UNILAG Lecturer, laments repeated Molestation

A professor with the English Department of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is the most recent higher institution lecturer to be embroiled in a sex-for-mark scandal.

A student of the school reached out to LIB to lament how she was forced to exchange sex for marks by the professor.

She also shared nude photos of the professor, adding that she hopes her decision to come forward will stop him from victimizing other students. She said:

I have been suffering this for months now. Whenever students go to his office for anything he is always trying to touch you. I took pictures of him on one of the days I entered his office. He has made molestation a part of him. I’m even scared for my life in UNILAG. That’s why I’m reaching out to you so he can be stopped. He is a profesor in the English department, Faculty of Arts. I am not his first victim. He does this all the time to students. I have completely given up when it comes to academics he has failed me on tests before. When I talked to him concerning it he told me I should know what to do I am an adult. I feel so dirty for even allowing such an old man touch me. But he doesn’t even care. As long as you satisfy his wants. I’m tired of everything. He should be stopped before he ruins the lives of other innocent girls in that English Department. When he touches me I am always in tears but it doesn’t stop him. Please this is why i am reaching out all I want is for him to be stopped. He is destroying the mental state of girls in UNILAG. I just want him stopped. I reached out because I don’t want him to continue molesting girls. The English department is like a cult. The lecturers have information amongst themselves. They talk about the girls they have slept with and the ones they plan to sleep with. It has been going on for years.