#1LessWoman battling Fibroids! Toke Makinwa launches Campaign to sponsor Women in Need of Fibroid Surgery

31.05.2018 at By 2 Comments

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We have something amazing for you! Toke Makinwa who recently had a fibroid surgery and opened up about her recovery, launches the One Less Campaign to help women battling with fibroids.

To kick this off, two women will be selected to receive a sponsored fibroid surgery. To qualify for this, send a short paragraph on why you should be selected, a recent scan and medical history to [email protected]

2 Comments on #1LessWoman battling Fibroids! Toke Makinwa launches Campaign to sponsor Women in Need of Fibroid Surgery
  • Cmbo May 31, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Wow! Great Job Toke!! Keep thriving….. But does anyone really know the genesis of this fibroid? Where does it come from?

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Linda May 31, 2018 at 11:38 am

      Relaxers

      Google is your friend

      Love this! 0
