1LessWoman battling Fibroids! Toke Makinwa launches Campaign to sponsor Women in Need of Fibroid Surgery

We have something amazing for you! Toke Makinwa who recently had a fibroid surgery and opened up about her recovery, launches the One Less Campaign to help women battling with fibroids.

To kick this off, two women will be selected to receive a sponsored fibroid surgery. To qualify for this, send a short paragraph on why you should be selected, a recent scan and medical history to [email protected]

