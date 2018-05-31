BellaNaija

Dangote Foundation donates 150 Vehicles to Nigeria Police

Billionaire Aliko Dangote, on behalf of his Dangote Foundation, has donated 150 vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force.

The donation coincides with the 3rd year anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, saying that the government needs people like the entrepreneur to help grow the economy.

Speaking at the event, Dangote said the donation is the first batch in a series of batches that would be presented to security agencies to enhanced security in Nigeria.

Dangote Foundation donates 150 Vehicles to Nigeria Police | BellaNaijaPhoto Credit: buharisallau

