New Music Coming? Davido links up with Quavo of Migos in Atlanta

We love how Nigerian music stars are taking African music to the world with mega collaborations.
Davido has linked up with Quavo of Migos in Atlanta and we can only anticipate that there’s new music coming from the two of them.
The video of their quick meeting was shared on one of the social media pages of Davido’s music label, DWM.
Check on it!
dear davido, u don’t need these americans musicians. I know u are trying to break into the American music market which is very difficult but u don’t need american musicians.
ur songs are strong enough to stand on their own without all these american musicians being featured.
infact featuring these american musicians water down ur songs. I listened to the song u did with tinashe, it was horrible.
even the one u did with meek mills, it was horrible
the one u did with rea srummed, it was not good.
Shut the eff up dude. It’s one thing to say you didn’t like the songs and another thing to say the songs aren’t good. And pray tell, how does one break into a market without featuring the said market’s artists in one or two songs?
@Jam, no need for the personal insult even if you disagree with Bruno (yes, I realize that Bruno tends to be liberal with insults himself, but you have to rise above the temptation…lol). Meanwhile, I concur with you. It’s about the business of music, and frankly a famous American artiste is likely to immediately add a few million more views on YouTube, but there’s always the real danger of diluting one’s own music and brand. BTW, I thought that “Pere” with Rae Sremmurd was quite good (the beat more than the lyrics), while the other two were largelly pedestrian.
You are on point…its actually inferiority if u ask me bcos they don’t need these yankee artists,and to think that has to pay huge to feature them smh,You cant break into their music market bcos u dont have an audience there.