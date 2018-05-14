BellaNaija

No EFCC Official entered our Premises – Club 57 on Reported Arrest of 12 Alleged Internet Fraudsters

No EFCC official entered into the club - Club 57 releases official Statement | BellaNaijaClub 57 has released an official statement concerning news of officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raiding their club and arresting people.

EFCC had shared on their Facebook a statement concerning the raid, saying 12 internet fraudsters were arrested following a tip-off.

In the statement released by Club 57 on their Instagram, the club has said no official of the EFCC entered into the club premises.

The officials were stationed along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, the statement read, and made the arrests there.

See the statement below:

