EFCC storms Lagos Club, arrests 12 alleged Internet Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday stormed the premises of Club 57 in Ikoyi, arresting 12.
In a statement released on the commission’s Facebook page, the 12 were said to be internet fraudsters arrested following a tip-off.
Some of the suspects reportedly abandoned their cars in a bid to escape, while others resisted arrest.
The EFCC said 10 cars have been recovered and the suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.
