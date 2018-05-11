BellaNaija

EFCC storms Lagos Club, arrests 12 alleged Internet Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday stormed the premises of Club 57 in Ikoyi, arresting 12.

In a statement released on the commission’s Facebook page, the 12 were said to be internet fraudsters arrested following a tip-off.

Some of the suspects reportedly abandoned their cars in a bid to escape, while others resisted arrest.

The EFCC said 10 cars have been recovered and the suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.

