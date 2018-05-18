BellaNaija

Police Officers must first surrender themselves for searching before they can search you - Nigeria Police Force | BellaNaijaThe Nigeria Police Force has made public the procedure a police officer must take before he/she can search a citizen.

Writing on their official Twitter, the police said any officer who wants to search a house or a car must first submit himself to be searched.

They wrote:

If an officer wants to search you in your house/ car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely. #AskThePolice

Nigerians have so far been reacting to the tweet, asking if the procedure is applicable in real-life situations.

  olajumoke May 18, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    You have never trained your police men to act ethically anyways..they carry guns anyhow, threaten and shoot people anyhow and now you say they should surrender themselves to be searched.??? Nooo,.. we dont want to die young abeg..

    Love this! 34 Reply
  Lola May 18, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Jokers! If you love your life don't try this.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  abby May 18, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Thank you very much, you will post this on your SM handle..but in reality.. Have you informed those animals about this? msscheew suicide mission

    Love this! 14 Reply
  Spunky May 18, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Police officer with a riffle and a stern expression orders you to park. You park. He asks you to step of of the vehicle for a search. That moment, you raise your shoulder like a proud peacock. Pointing at him you say; Officer, by law you should search yourself before I search myself….imagine the rest.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  o May 18, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Na real call to glory😂😂 biko I'm not searching a drunken policeman

    Love this! 3 Reply
