Police Officers must first surrender themselves for searching before they can search you – Nigeria Police Force

The Nigeria Police Force has made public the procedure a police officer must take before he/she can search a citizen.

Writing on their official Twitter, the police said any officer who wants to search a house or a car must first submit himself to be searched.

They wrote:

If an officer wants to search you in your house/ car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely. # AskThePolice

Nigerians have so far been reacting to the tweet, asking if the procedure is applicable in real-life situations.

