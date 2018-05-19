RoyalWedding: Dress, Flowers, Security… Here’s how much Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Ceremony Cost

The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while glamorous, also embodied simplicity. However, according to CNBC, the amount expended to pull of the wedding was no mean feat, well unless you’re royalty.
The Royal Wedding reportedly cost $2.7 Million with the bride’s dress, a Givenchy piece, is valued at $270,000. The bulk of the expenditure went on miscellaneous expenses like entertainment, wedding rings and the likes.
CNBC also reports that the security at the wedding was a totally different expenditure which cost about $40.1 Million.
Hopefully, our own Govt officials can learn from this.
So happy for Meghan and Harry! I love her choice of gown, headpiece… All minimal but classy!
See how the name Meghan will start floating around naming ceremonies.
Mama Doris, you are classy!
What exactly should our government learn from this please?? Or is this a popular response of yours to everything???
I think she meant transparency.
tax payers money!
So what will Meghan do henceforth? Be a housewife like Kate and leach on to the resources that come with Royalty…
you guys make it sound like housewives do nothing but eat and sleep ….cooking ,cleaning, laundry and doing school runs,errands and DIY around the house i guess is not work ….
And do a lot of Charity work. Best life init
@Aanu, that’s not what being royalty is all about. Get enlightened about it pls. Do not let Nigeria’s situation turn you into a bitter person. Be happy for her as she’s defied racism and tradition. BTW, our Nigerian leaders do a lot worse things and yet we do not complain as much. Also take note, Kate is not just a housewife, she’s a LOT more than that. You can read up to confirm.