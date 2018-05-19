BellaNaija

#RoyalWedding: Dress, Flowers, Security… Here’s how much Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Ceremony Cost

19.05.2018

The #RoyalWedding cost $2.7M!

The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while glamorous, also embodied simplicity. However, according to CNBC, the amount expended to pull of the wedding was no mean feat, well unless you’re royalty.

The Royal Wedding reportedly cost $2.7 Million with the bride’s dress, a Givenchy piece, is valued at $270,000. The bulk of the expenditure went on miscellaneous expenses like entertainment, wedding rings and the likes.

CNBC also reports that the security at the wedding was a totally different expenditure which cost about $40.1 Million.

7 Comments on #RoyalWedding: Dress, Flowers, Security… Here’s how much Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Ceremony Cost
  • Uberhaute Looks May 19, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Hopefully, our own Govt officials can learn from this.
    So happy for Meghan and Harry! I love her choice of gown, headpiece… All minimal but classy!
    See how the name Meghan will start floating around naming ceremonies.
    Mama Doris, you are classy!

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • still wealthy May 19, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      What exactly should our government learn from this please?? Or is this a popular response of yours to everything???

      Love this! 61
    • Mamamia May 19, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      I think she meant transparency.

      Love this! 17
  • Aanu May 19, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    tax payers money!

    So what will Meghan do henceforth? Be a housewife like Kate and leach on to the resources that come with Royalty…

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • agbalagba May 19, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      you guys make it sound like housewives do nothing but eat and sleep ….cooking ,cleaning, laundry and doing school runs,errands and DIY around the house i guess is not work ….

      Love this! 25
    • Ahuri May 19, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      And do a lot of Charity work. Best life init

      Love this! 6
  • Hawtchic May 20, 2018 at 6:16 am

    @Aanu, that’s not what being royalty is all about. Get enlightened about it pls. Do not let Nigeria’s situation turn you into a bitter person. Be happy for her as she’s defied racism and tradition. BTW, our Nigerian leaders do a lot worse things and yet we do not complain as much. Also take note, Kate is not just a housewife, she’s a LOT more than that. You can read up to confirm.

    Love this! 28 Reply
