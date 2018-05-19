RoyalWedding: Dress, Flowers, Security… Here’s how much Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Ceremony Cost

The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while glamorous, also embodied simplicity. However, according to CNBC, the amount expended to pull of the wedding was no mean feat, well unless you’re royalty.

The Royal Wedding reportedly cost $2.7 Million with the bride’s dress, a Givenchy piece, is valued at $270,000. The bulk of the expenditure went on miscellaneous expenses like entertainment, wedding rings and the likes.

CNBC also reports that the security at the wedding was a totally different expenditure which cost about $40.1 Million.