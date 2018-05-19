Texas Police reveal Identity of Shooter who killed 10 Students

BellaNaija

Texas Shooter identified as 17-year old Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Tragedy struck in the town of Sante Fe on Saturday when a gunman opened fire in a Texas High School killing 10 people before surrendering to the Police.

The Texas Police has now disclosed his identity as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year old who goes to the same school he opened fire on, thereby killing his classmates.

According to The New York Times, Dimitrios has waved his right to remain silent and given “a statement admitting to shooting multiple people” at Santa Fe High School.

Texas State Governor Greg Abbot said that information recovered by investigators from Dimitrios’ laptop suggested that he intended to carry out the shooting and then kill himself afterwards.

  Pat May 20, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Its always "white" (Caucasian) people committing mass murder. On another note i feel there is no such thing as "white" as a race because i am yet to see a white person and i know what the colour "white" look like. I probably be terrified the day i see a white person

