Migos rapper Offset shares Photos from Car Crash

19.05.2018

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset

A few days ago, Offset who is one-third of rap group Migos survived a car crash and was reportedly hospitalized.

The accident left his car, a green Dodge Challenger in a wreck and now, the 26-year-old rapper has shared photos from the wreck thank God for keeping him alive.

He wrote:

This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S

See photos:

Offset

See more photos here.

2 Comments on Migos rapper Offset shares Photos from Car Crash
  • Nwaele MarkDon May 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    I Thank the most high God for saving your life.
    I pray for a quick and healthy recovery for you.
    I’m your big fan.
    #I love the migos doings.#

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Al kadafih May 21, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Thank God for keeping you alive offset. I love your rap and God bless migos long life and more song

    Love this! 3 Reply
