Migos rapper Offset shares Photos from Car Crash

A few days ago, Offset who is one-third of rap group Migos survived a car crash and was reportedly hospitalized.

The accident left his car, a green Dodge Challenger in a wreck and now, the 26-year-old rapper has shared photos from the wreck thank God for keeping him alive.

He wrote:

This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S

