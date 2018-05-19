Dreams Come True! Wizkid’s Concert at the O2 Arena is SOLD OUT

Nigerian superstar artist Wizkid is set to make history as he has once again sold out a major venue in London, the O2 Arena for his AfroRepublik Concert scheduled to hold on the 26th of May.

The show will include performances from the likes of Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Maleek Berry, Not3s & Yxng Bane.

Wizkid revealed this feat with a post on his Instagram page yesterday saying;

It was all a dream! #AfroRepublik! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sold out! Damn! Thank u London! ❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🦅🦅 #Starboy

What’s more? Back in 2012, Wizkid has posted on Instagram that he dreams of selling out the O2 Arena. Guess dreams do come true.

Congratulations Wiz!

Photo Credit: @wizkidayo