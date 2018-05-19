BellaNaija

Dreams Come True! Wizkid’s Concert at the O2 Arena is SOLD OUT

19.05.2018 at By 5 Comments

Nigerian superstar artist Wizkid is set to make history as he has once again sold out a major venue in London, the O2 Arena for his AfroRepublik Concert scheduled to hold on the 26th of May.

The show will include performances from the likes of Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Maleek Berry, Not3s & Yxng Bane.

Wizkid revealed this feat with a post on his Instagram page yesterday saying;

It was all a dream! #AfroRepublik! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sold out! Damn! Thank u London! ❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🦅🦅 #Starboy

What’s more? Back in 2012, Wizkid has posted on Instagram that he dreams of selling out the O2 Arena. Guess dreams do come true.

Congratulations Wiz!

Photo Credit: @wizkidayo

 

5 Comments on Dreams Come True! Wizkid’s Concert at the O2 Arena is SOLD OUT
  • 9ja May 19, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Wizzy! Naijirians stay winning…

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • tope May 20, 2018 at 1:37 am

    but he skipped coachella…

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • M D klint May 20, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    I love this guy so much

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Favour May 21, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    More wins for u my favourite superstar starboy to the world kisses can’t luv u less dear

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Kumoye ayomide May 23, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Wizkid u still remain the best in my soul and spirit…. I jst cant stop loving every derm thing abt u

    Love this! 0 Reply
