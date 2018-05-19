BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Watching the #RoyalWedding was “Emotional & Joyful” – Meghan Markle’s Dad Speaks

19.05.2018 at By 6 Comments

Watching the #RoyalWedding was "Emotional & Joyful" - Meghan Markle's Dad Speaks

Meghan Markle‘s dad, Thomas Markle, has spoken in the wake of his daughter’s marriage to Prince Harry.

Thomas was not able to attend the wedding due to health issues and spoke to TMZ after the wedding saying that watching the wedding was “emotional and joyful“.

He revealed that he had watched the wedding from home in California and went further to state;

My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy.  I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.

In his absence, Prince Charles had walked Meghan halfway down the aisle.

6 Comments on Watching the #RoyalWedding was “Emotional & Joyful” – Meghan Markle’s Dad Speaks
  • dolapo May 19, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Says the sperm donor. They are often resourceful on the sidelines playing commentators

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Mum May 19, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    He missed an opportunity of a lifetime because of
    a poor choice.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Uyai May 19, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Dunno what he was thinking. Wedding is once for her. Even on a sick bed I won’t miss this great opportunity.

      Love this! 14
  • omomo May 19, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    he played himself ..her mother became sole representative of the family not nice at all……

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Toese May 19, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Eni eleni ko ni gbase mi se loruko Jesu

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • nnenne May 20, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    We really don’t know what you situation is but glad everything went well.

    Hope you make up in the future. Gosh, she is your legitimate daughter,born in a legal marriage. She should not have to pay for your divorce.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija