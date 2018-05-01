“Slavery for 400 years…for 400 years? That sounds like a choice” – Kanye West in #Trending Controversial TMZ Interview | Watch

Kanye West has been trending for a few days for controversial reasons. Today, the music star had an interview session with TMZ’s Harvey Levin and the interview has made him a topic of conversation.
During the interview, Kanye West opened up about his breakdown that landed him in the hospital back in 2016. He explained that he was addicted to the painkillers prescribed after his liposuction surgery.
“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all,” he told TMZ staff.
In another clip of the interview, Kanye West shares his opinion on slavery. He says:
When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all you all? It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned. I like the word ‘imprisoned’ because slavery goes too directly to the idea of blacks … so prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. That we’re the human race.
Kanye’s comments about slavey got a TMZ employee quite upset and he called Kanye out on it. He said:
I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought and the reason why I feel like that is because Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion, you’re entitled to believe whatever you want but there is fact and real world, real life consequence behind everything that you just said. While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice. Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I’m unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me is not real.
Watch the clips below.
… On being addicted to Painkillers
… On Slavery being a Choice
This brought tears to my eyes…i’m so emotional right now but not even for the obvious reason.
THIS is how i want fellow humans to handle things…for each of us to be able and be allowed to express our genuine thoughts and feelings on issues FREELY…irrespective of if its the popular opinion…
In turn, for those who do not agree with us to equally express their side eloquently and WITHOUT INTERRUPTION from us (nor with digs or insults)..expressing even the hurt..
And for the other party to recognize that even though there is a STAGGERING difference in opinions…one of them is hurting and that feeling is VALID regardless.
For Kanye to reach out with open arms and apologise for hurting his feelings…not apologising for his opinion..but just for hurting his feelings …
This is not just about having an opinion, somethings are facts and you can have an opinion but base it on facts……. how do you say 400 years of slavery was a choice!!!!!!!
Its fine if you want to have an opinion about something abstract that can be read a 100 million ways, but when it’s about something that serious it’s no longer just an opinion.
No words!!!!!!! I can’t even get upset…… I am just sad!!!!
But the sad truth is even in this 2018 , Nigeria and quite a number of other countries are still choosing slavery.
He didn’t mean historic slavery but mental slavery and having all the reminders around in 2018 of a slavery past, Mental slavery is a choice. They blame the system but Nigerians for instance who aren’t coming from that slavery mentality are still able to thrive and achieve within the same system they claim is trying to enslave them & hinder their progress. Blaming policy and bla = that’s the rot of socialist thinking, it must be the fault of the state.
Leave the past behind and live in now, but no, some AAs carry slavery ontop head with so much bitterness as if they lived it themselves. Hence his calls for bygones and love so people can be free to embrace land of opportunity instead on seeing oyinbo as enemies. it doesn’t help the pysche to think like that. He demonstrated that by hugging Vathan abi whatever his name is, who disagreed with him, the guy was almost aggressively confrontational but Kanye still encouraged him to hug it out. That’s what melts the ice. LOVE.
New found respect for Ye.
Slavery was a choice? Really? What an insult to the memories of people tortured to death on the plantation. This idea that truth is subjective and personal is delusional. A lot of nonsense is thrown around in the name of “it is MY TRUTH”.
“There has NEVER been a moment in history when Black people didn’t resist slavery. Some did it by jumping off ships. Some killed masters. Some ran away. Some did it through everyday forms of resistance. Slave masters didn’t retire. Our resistance led to our freedom”. How he can say so much by saying so little, I believe he is mixed up with whites and fortune too much to understand what it means to be black even in this era.
I think what we need to ask ourselves is why these celebrities are IDOLIZED. When did another Human become the “big voice for the black community” …
There is only one TRUTH….and that is the Word of GOD.
No celebrity can sway my thoughts…views..opinions..actions….only the WORD OF GOD can do that for me,
We need to check ourselves….what voices have you given influence over your life and that of your family.
Kanye is right about one thing though….LOVING someone is not the same as agreeing with them…it’s not even the same as TRUSTING them…..
We all owe a DEBT..and it is LOVE. LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOUR. LOVE YOUR ENEMY,
I LOVE TRUMP. And that is the way it should be.
The thing is that if he had said “If in 2018, you’re mentally enslaved, then you’re choosing to be enslaved”, I could’ve at least seen where he was coming from.
But to dismiss something as weighty as the slavery black people were subjected to for 400 years as a choice?
How could the slavery endured 400 years ago have been a choice? When so many slaves fought an uphill battle to try and end it? Harriet Tubman et all? If the slaves CHOSE to remain slaves, why were there over 250 and counting slave rebellions?
Does he even know for how long slaves TRIED to resist slavery? From more dangerous ways such as physical rebellion to petty ways such as damaging machinery to even extreme ways like female slaves terminating their unborn children so that there wouldn’t be more slaves for white people (yes kids, abortion existed even back then)
Does he know that when slaves TRIED to run away they were hunted down and attacked by wild dogs?
When Nat Turner and co murdered their slave master and in turn, 60 more slaves were killed, does he know about that?
Has Kanye ever read about the Stono rebellion where over 50 black people were killed for protesting slavery?
Kanye and the ignorant black people who believe this drivel need to read a book and stop being a disgrace to their ancestors! The fact that Kanye and his ilk are so eager to castigate their own in favor of the white man who has no use or respect for black people is testament to mental slavery!
As for Kanye, he’s his own biggest karma. The white people he’s so busy pandering to don’t give two craps about him and don’t even know his music. The black people who cared about him have canceled him. He will never sell another record or hear his song on radio again! He’s finished! He’s become a liability and no one wants anything to do with him anymore. He’s ruined his brilliant legacy with his own two hands! That’s the best punishment God could’ve given him. This is Charlie Sheen’s Winning 2.0. We know how PMK rolls; once you become a liability, its Boy Bye for you! Kanye will soon lose the wife and family he gave up everything for and his career he worked so hard for. I can’t say I’m mad at that.
He meant what you said in the beginning. the rest is story story. He just didn’t word himself properly. It’s like trying to understand a non-native english speaker, they may jumble their words but you still get the gist of it, if you want to mean then you deliberately take them literally and poke fun. He’s new to academia & intellectual discourse so bear with him but he made a lot of sense.
So this fool’s mum died from liposuction complications in 2007 and he goes ahead to do his own liposuction.
What hurt me most about everything Kanye said, was the fact he did lipo even when his mum actually died from plastic surgery.
It’s just so sad to watch a human being with potential become something else, we really must be careful with the kind of people we associate with. They can either help us grow or help us consume ourselves entirely.
Slavery and choice should not be in the same sentence, even tho we hope for a better future, we do not have to pretend like the past didn’t happen.
But I guess its a ‘free’ world, anyone can say whatever they want and claim ‘its my opinion’