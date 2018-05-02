WATCH Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Igbo bu Igbo” Keynote Lecture at 7th Annual Igbo Conference

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was the keynote speaker at the 7th Annual International Igbo conference on 21st April 2018.
Her talk was titled ‘Igbo bu Igbo‘.
The theme of the conference was Memory, Culture and Community: Remembering the Past, Imagining the future.
The 2018 Igbo conference provided a platform to discuss Igbo heritage studies and modes of documenting the past including how Igbo people can start documenting their own personal histories and archives.
The event took place at SOAS, University of London, and Chimamanda who has been supporting a ‘Wear Nigerian’ campaign attended the event in a statement outfit. She rocked a pair of yellow Akwete-made pants from Nigerian designer Emmy Kasbit, paired with a chic white shirt from Popartii.
Watch the speech below.
Umu nwayi Igbo bu agu indeed ! Very enlightening on the whole !
hmmmmmm. inspite of my disagreement with her stand on the Hillary Clinton’s bio…i must say she is truly an intelligent and brilliant speaker. Enjoyed this thoroughly. Her Charisma is infectious.
Umu nwanyi Igbo by agu ?♂️
As an Igbo woman, this video lifted my spirit.
The whole session gives a glimpse into the personhood of Chimamanda because she’s very relaxed, at home, and I like what I see of her.
IF you were in doubt of CNA’S intelligence, watch/listen to the way she tacked the “culture utopia” question.
Chimamanda ga ba niru, ada Igbo ji eje mba.
So true! I personally know a woman that married another woman so that she can have more kids under her husband’s name, after the husband’s death. Even another woman that stayed back at her father’s home after marriage and had kids that bear her father’s name! I just love this lady so much.
Chimamanda is such a beauty…There is so much confidence that oozes from her knowledge; almost as if it can never be attacked…Her response to the question “…what are you gonna do with it?”
Honestly, we are very quick to forget the need for us to learn and unlearn and how we sometimes need to question the perspective of the narrative. Just maybe if we stopped to listen to the idea and agenda of feminism, we will discover that there is very little to attack and more to ponder.
Very enlightening .Love her.
women marrying women has always been part of the igbo culture
my mother’s umunna is named after a woman who married another woman to bear sons for her. She was titled, sat in council meetings and all.
Before the colonial era, it was understood that a young woman should have sex appeal; jigida beads, small tops that showed curves and dancing.
A lot of the things we call our ‘culture’ today are actually colonial imposed.
The Igbos have always valued and respected strength and achievement regardless of whom it came from.
In fact, in ancient times, female dibias in my part of igboland were more regarded because they were perceived stronger with more potent medicines.
To be honest though, women were still a bit tamed, because some of them didn’t have the physical strength and resilience to achieve the required status that earned them respect hence they hid behind their men.
To me, a woman should have strength, maximize her potential, have sex appeal, seductive skills, boardroom skills and the ability to lead an army, confidence to leave her marriage if it didn’t suit her; villages fought wars to retrieve their daughters from abusive men (this die in marriage is a colonial thing).
The igbo women before us were amazons. #igbo amaka.
Watched it all. I am a Yoruba man that’s proud of this Igbo woman who makes the world listen when she speaks. I love how she delves into unconventional, uncomfortable topics and fearlessly teaches us to ask questions – and learn.
Beautiful and educative.
Nne keep talking. The truth cannot be covered up.
…and those Akwete pants, looove it ?. I’ll really love to see more clothings made from Akwete.
I need these Akwuete prints.
How do I get them?
My mom told a story of a beautiful young girl married by a woman unknowingly to her. She didn’t know she was her husband, taught she was her aunt. When she matured, the old woman, made arrangements for men to impregnate her.
The innocent girl, went back to report that the men were trying to sleep with her but to her surprise her ” aunt”,would tell her to give in to them.
She ran away. But the old woman married another one who gave her children because her husband had died.
But those women “husbands” were not gay.They sought other women to give them children, to carry their family names on,if they were not able to
I also was that child that asked questions!
And follow ukpuru on FB or IG for more Igbo history, pictures from the archives…
Loved watching this.
Yes Nnenne, those women were not gay !
chimamanda always making beautiful speech .. with a touch of dignified Igbo tones.my grand mother was a fish trader and built one of the best homes in my hometown in early 60’s.so proud of Mgoye Agha.
I wish there is a subtitle to translate what she said in igbo. This is the first time i have heard Chimamamda speak and she sounds amazing! She has made me more interested in finding out about my roots. I’m so going to find all her videos and watch them