BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The King is Coming! WATCH Teaser for Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ starring Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Reminisce, Sharon Ooja

02.05.2018 at By 3 Comments

Sola Sobowale in ‘King of Boys’

We can’t wait for Kemi Adetiba‘s ‘King of Boys‘ movie.

The producer has been working on the movie for a few months and we’re pretty excited that she has released the first teaser for the movie.

The star-studded cast of the movie includes Adesua Etomi, Reminisce, Sola Sobowale, Omoni Oboli, Osas Ighodaro, Akin Lewis, Nedu, Paul Sambo, Toni Tones, Ademola Adedoyin, Sharon Ooja, Jide Kosoko and many more.

Watch the teaser below.

3 Comments on The King is Coming! WATCH Teaser for Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ starring Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Reminisce, Sharon Ooja
  • Mrs chidukane May 2, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • o May 2, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    So what we were suppose to get from this? Just flashing lights and some sounds? Jmmmmm

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • EA May 2, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    That’s why it’s called teaser….

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija