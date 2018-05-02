BellaNaija

02.05.2018 at By 9 Comments

Davido has said that his girlfriend Chioma just got an offer for an endorsement deal worth N60m.

This is coming after he bought a Porsche reportedly worth N45m for her on her birthday on April 30, released a song on the same day, and the video which she featured in, the next. This sent social media into a frenzy.

Davido, who said he wants to spend eternity with Chioma, made the revelation on Twitter, saying:

Just got an endorsement offer for my baby 60 m I told them bring 100m then she might think about it ???

 

9 Comments on Chioma just got an Endorsement Offer worth N60m – Davido
  • Late bloomer May 2, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    The baba that mixed this thing for Chioma should continue stirring it o because boy it is working

    Love this! 63 Reply
    • Ottawa queen May 2, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      Hahaha? cus if the baba die, the love go die o! Make him no put hand for fire o! Fia Fia burn them!

      Love this! 40
    • Temi Tope May 11, 2018 at 11:32 am

      YOU ARE A VERY WICKED AND AWFUL SOUL. SO WHITE PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEIRWIVES OR GIRL$FRIEND DO THEY DO THE SAME POTION TOO? AH AFRICAN MENALITY SO WIVKED AND SO DARK .. TO THE LEVEL EHERE THEY THINK EVEN GOOD THINGS CAN NOT HAPPEN TO THEM OR TO THEIR NEXT DOOR NEIGHBOR.. CHAI

      Love this! 9
  • Tiwa May 2, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    @ late bloomer. Lol! Also, the baba should never take a pee or number 2 break; he should continue stirring titilailai.

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • John May 2, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    And people wey never make 1million for their life dey put mouth dey criticise ….

    By the time chioma finishes with davido….she will be richer than all the baby mama and B-red put together .

    The girl just dey give me Cee c vibes

    Love this! 40 Reply
    • Yung D May 2, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      Why the f did you have to share B red?? Is it fair?? ??

      Love this! 32
  • Yung D May 2, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    *shade

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • tunmi May 2, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    davido is funny I swear. It doesn’t take much to rile nigerians at all

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Hmmm May 3, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Her jaruma supplier is working overtime seriously.

    Love this! 20 Reply
