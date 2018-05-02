Chioma just got an Endorsement Offer worth N60m – Davido

Davido has said that his girlfriend Chioma just got an offer for an endorsement deal worth N60m.

This is coming after he bought a Porsche reportedly worth N45m for her on her birthday on April 30, released a song on the same day, and the video which she featured in, the next. This sent social media into a frenzy.

Davido, who said he wants to spend eternity with Chioma, made the revelation on Twitter, saying:

Just got an endorsement offer for my baby 60 m I told them bring 100m then she might think about it

