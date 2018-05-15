Willow Smith reveals she used to cut her Wrists after Success of “Whip My Hair” in 2010

Music star Willow Smith has revealed that she used to self-harm by cutting her wrists after the success of her hit single Whip My Hair back in 2010, when she was 9 years old.

Willow, 17, made the revelation while making an appearance on her mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show.

She said:

It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’ After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.

Her mom asked where she’d been cutting herself and she replied, “On my wrist. I mean, you can’t even see it but there’s still a little something there. But like, totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it”.

Also on the episode called ‘Surviving Loss’, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals the impact of the tragic death of her longtime best friend, Tupac Shakur.

Watch the episode below.

