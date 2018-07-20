Adeolu Adefarasin, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Demi Banwo discuss ‘Educational Crisis in Nigeria’ on a New Episode of ‘Shop Talk’ | WATCH

Education is one of the major pillars of civilization and we have a serious crisis in the educational system in Nigeria. How does that affect the future of the country?
Adeolu Adefarasin is joined by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Demi Banwo as they dscuss this on a new episode of Shop Talk.
Ebuka’s finland suggestion makes sense. Education is like money, it works based on the value placed on it by the student, the society, parents, and companies. If students are educated in subject matter they value, they may be more inclined to dedicate more energy into it. In the work place, if small business owners do not see themselves as the alpha and omega of their businesses and value employees, education may mean something. If education in the country is decaying, it could mean the society is placing less value on education. We like hustle type education, understanding that we are full of it and selfish to the core, is one of the basic themes in Nigerian hustle/street education. That is why education is declining but why everybody says we are the most educated. If we are really educated, the educated should at least be able to maintain good schools. But we are selfish, providing less value to each other. if you have money and seek election or elected, you will probably send your children to the best schools abroad even though you may have to swear an oath to serve the fatherland with strength, wisdom and love.