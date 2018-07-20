Arsene Wenger regrets neglecting Loved Ones during Coaching Career

Former Arsenal coach, Arsene Wenger has revealed that the biggest mistake of his career was staying in one club (Arsenal) for 22 years during his managerial career.

Describing himself as a ‘prisoner of my own challenges,’ the 68 year old Frenchman shared with RTL broadcaster that he was too passionate to leave his coaching career. He admitted that his selfishness not only affected his career but his personal life as well.

I regret having sacrificed everything I did because I realise I’ve hurt a lot of people around me. I’ve neglected a lot of people. I’ve neglected my family, I’ve neglected many close ones. Deep down though, the obsessed man is selfish in his pursuit of what he loves. He ignores a lot of other things. But it’s a bone to chase at the same time.

Although insisting at the end of last season that him resigning from Arsenal was not a retirement from management, Arsene is yet to sign any new deal.

However, Daily Mail reports that Wenger is the number one target of Japan’s Football Association as they plan on recruiting him to fill up the position of coach for their national team.