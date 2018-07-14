World Cup: Governor Ambode reportedly pledges to rescue 50 Stranded Nigerians

It was reported on Friday that several Nigerians who went to see the 2018 World Cup in Russia were stranded in the country.

The Nigerians, numbered 400, were said to have been scammed into buying fake plane tickets for the trip back home.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State was in Russia on Saturday, where he reportedly pledged to fund the air tickets of 50 of those stranded people back to Nigeria.

A Nigerian in Russia @iampndgreat shared the story of meeting Ambode at an airport in Moscow where Nigerians stranded for 10 to 15 days had accosted the governor.

The governor had pledged to pay for their air tickets, he shared, and had also fed them. He wrote:

Not a Political Campaign but just appreciating a good and kind gesture by one of our noble Politicians in Nigeria. The story goes thus:

I had a pick up arrangement today at the airport in Moscow and had a rare privilege of meeting his excellency, the governor of Lagos State; the most populous and commercial Hub of Nigeria. I quickly introduced myself while I waited for my pick up arrangement to come out. We had a small chat and exchanged knowledge and wisdom while I waited.

He bade me farewell as his pick up arrangement had arrived.

After a few minutes, my pick up arrived as well so we set out to the car park.

As soon as we came out of the airport, I saw a crowd of over 50 Nigerians who had been stranded at the airport for almost 10-15 days now. And in their middle was this same man, His excellency , Governor Ambode. As soon as he sighted me, he quickly called my attention to assist.

It was a pathetic state and a lot of words both pleasant and unpleasant were being exchanged. (Not apportioning blames on anyone )

Then his Excellency did something that amazed me. He showed solidarity and quickly pledged to send all 50 Stranded Nigerians home and assigned me to oversea the transfers and procurement of new tickets to send them home.

As I type this, 19 out of this 50 are already on air to Lagos Nigeria, the remaining 31 are leaving this evening.

His excellency also fed them all as he gave them cash to eat while they waited for their tickets to fly home.

I am only writing this to express my gratitude to a man that has shown that not all politicians are the same.

I am well aware that NFF Officials and some other Senior Government or well to do Nigerians are aware of the situation on ground but are yet to be of help.

Kindly help as much as you can.

Nigeria will only be built or destroyed by Nigerians.

The integrity of our Nation is at stake.

Follow this same example; If you have the well withal.

DISCLAIMER : THIS IS NOT A CAMPAIGN BUT A SIMPLE SHOW OF LIGHT IN THE MIDST OF DARKNESS.

Akinwunmi Ambode