The first wife of Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra Sr has sadly passed away at the age of 101.

According to her daughter Nancy, she died on Friday, July 13.

Nancy shared the news on her Twitter page, where she said:

The cause and location of her death were not given. Nancy was married to Frank from 1939 to 1951 and is the mother to their three children – Nancy, Tina and Frank Jr.

She is survived by her sister, her children, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Photo Credit: @nancysinatra