WorldCup: NGO says 400 Nigerians stuck in Russia

A Russian NGO has revealed that several Nigerians who went to see the World Cup are stuck in Russia after they were scammed into buying fake tickets home.
200 Nigerians are said to be stuck in the capital city Moscow, and 60 reportedly spent the night in front of the Nigerian embassy.
The embassy has promised to accommodate them for two days, but no plans have been announced for when that time has elapsed.
The Russian NGO “Alternative” is currently their only help.
Scammed how? Did they not buy return tickets?
These are group of Nigerians that erroneously believe that living in Europe and/ or the Americas is a walk in the park.
No matter what you tell them, they never believe you.
this is very sad …[email protected] God bless you ..I know a lot like that no matter what you preach the just scoff at you because someone somewhere painted a false impression about countries outside Nigeria….
World cup attendance was not by force. How did they buy these tickets. They must have gone through a shady means else why not specify the name of the ticketing company or platform.
No matter how hard some Africans work to change our narrative there are many who just want us to be stereotyped. See them sleeping on the streets and as usual the ambassador isn’t there. While we complain of bad governance we also contribute to the problem. Over and out.
These guys should find a way home before the winter sets in
The fact is that they were scammed. You all just want to blame them even if as at this point there is no prove that they are to be blamed.
So you went for world cup and don’t have enough funds to come back home ??? Even if truly you got scammed with your return ticket…why leave your country without enough money in hand in case of the UNKNOWN???
With the way the world is….anything can happen in any of these countries. If you don’t have enough funds for an emergency private jet escape…better stay home.
Misplaced priorities.
Stupid, shallow people. Just to go snap pictures and put it on social media for people who don’t even know they exist. They call themselves ‘giant of Africa’, the world call them ‘shame of Africa’. Awon dindinrin gbogbo.
GOOD FOR THEM… THAT MONEY YOU SPENT TO GET THAT SO CALLED STUPID VISA.. 600 EUROS.. IF YOU HAVE USED IT AND STARTED SOMETHING IN NAIJA WOULD HAVE BEEN BETTE.R.. BUT.. OH YA…. HURRY HURRY TO GO TO WHITE MAN COUNTRY .. WHERE NO ONE LIKES YOU… WHERE YOU WILL FACE RACISM, HOSTILITY, LANGUAGE BARRIER… WHY BLACK MAN NO DEH USE BRAIN FOR THINKING.. RUBBISH… YOU THINK RUSSIA WILL GIVE YOU ASYLUM?? HIHIHIHIHI DUNKEY LAUGH… YOU THINK PUTIN WILL FEEL SORRY FOR YOU AND GIVE YOU VISA TO STAY IN RUSSIA?? MUST BE A FOOL TO THINK SUCH THING…
They did it on purpose… thinking AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL will put knife on PUTIN THROAT TO GET THEM STAY ..with RUSSIAN PEOPLE.. AND MAYBE MARRYING .. RUSSIAN PEASANTS.. WHEN BEAUTIFUL NAIJA WOMAN LIKE ME.. ARE HERE… RUBBISH.. AH BLACK MAN.. BLACK MAN FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL… CHAI
But they’re at the Nigerian embassy. Don’t most people who want to stay just go into hiding?