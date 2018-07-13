Thousands protest Trump’s UK Visit

Thousands of people took to the streets on Friday to protest US President Donald Trump‘s visit to the UK.

Londoners had made clear their intention to protest Trump’s visit to their city, declaring he isn’t welcome.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, had approved for a giant “Trump baby” to be flown during the protest after 10,000 people signed a petition asking for the permission.

Trump, during his visit, has met with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.

