BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Thousands protest Trump’s UK Visit

13.07.2018 at By 7 Comments

Thousands of people took to the streets on Friday to protest US President Donald Trump‘s visit to the UK.

Londoners had made clear their intention to protest Trump’s visit to their city, declaring he isn’t welcome.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, had approved for a giant “Trump baby” to be flown during the protest after 10,000 people signed a petition asking for the permission.

Trump, during his visit, has met with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.

See photos from the protest

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 13: A Demonstrator with a placard saying “I’m Ivanka & i’m #complicit” attends the Drag Protest Parade LGBTQi March against Trump on July 13, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Drag queens hold a mass rally in Central London against the Trump administration?s record on LGBT rights including a ban on transgender personnel. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania, touched down yesterday in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Today the President will visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Protesters take part in a demonstration against President Trump’s visit to the UK on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women’s sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Protesters take part in a demonstration against President Trump’s visit to the UK in Trafalgar Square on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women’s sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: A protester is seen with a poster during a demonstration against the visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: A young girl holds a placard as she wades in one of the fountains after a demonstration against President Trump’s visit to the UK in Trafalgar Square on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women’s sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Activists protest against US President Donald Trump’s UK visit on the 13th July 2018 in central London in the United Kingdom. He is on a UK visit, meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss topics such as Brexit, negotiating a trade deal, and immigration. He will also visit the Queen, Blenheim Palace and Scotland. Widespread protests have been organised across the United Kingdom during his visit, including a “Trump Baby” blimp to float over the march. Much of the protests have been organised by left wing journalist Owen Jones. (photo by Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 13: A demonstrator attends the Drag Protest Parade LGBTQi March against Trump on July 13, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Drag queens hold a mass rally in Central London against his administration’s record on LGBT rights including a ban on transgender personnel. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania, touched down yesterday in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Today the President will visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 13: A Demonstrator with an placard saying ‘Take me to a Trump free planet’ attends the Drag Protest Parade LGBTQi March against Trump on July 13, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Drag queens hold a mass rally in Central London against the Trump administration’s record on LGBT rights including a ban on transgender personnel. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania, touched down yesterday in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Today the President will visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 13: A Demonstrator with an anti Trump placard attends the Drag Protest Parade LGBTQi March against Trump on July 13, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Drag queens hold a mass rally in Central London against the Trump administration?s record on LGBT rights including a ban on transgender personnel. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania, touched down yesterday in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Today the President will visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

7 Comments on Thousands protest Trump’s UK Visit
  • Jummy July 14, 2018 at 12:04 am

    First world problems…

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • nene July 14, 2018 at 8:06 am

      We know the people who hate trump but he ain’t going no wbere he has come to stay,God put him there duhh.

      Love this! 24 Reply
  • jokobaba July 14, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Left wing loons… they want a borderless society, free stuff for everyone. I also want the same; the question is, who pay for it?

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Yagazie July 14, 2018 at 9:53 am

    This their custumes are fine oh.Do it here make SARS people scatter your brain

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz July 14, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    The kind of people protesting says it all

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Cocoa July 14, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    They’ll go to bed tonight.. wake up tomorrow and Trump will still be president.

    Bullies.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija